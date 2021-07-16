Mid-July delivered both steady rain and a succession of showers, welcome relief from June’s weeks without precipitation. Ample moisture coupled with steamy days has fueled rapid growth, and finally the harvest has begun in earnest. Cucumbers, summer squash and early beans are ready, along with broccoli and gorgeous greens.
It has been a good season for berries, too, initiated with an ample strawberry crop. The blueberries look like they will be plentiful as well, as do the wild blackberries.
And then there are raspberries, from my perspective the premier fruit of summer.
Growing them is a pleasure, in part because the vigorous vines, though they need care at specific times of the year, are remarkably rugged and seem to be able to tolerate the worst weather that Mother Nature offers.
The berries, on the other hand, are fragile, fragrant and full of flavor. As always, their shelf life is abbreviated — raspberries are meant to be picked and enjoyed shortly after harvest.
Whether topping a bowl of ice cream, fresh on your morning cereal or in a more elaborate dessert, this most perishable of fruits is a highlight of the summer season.
Which isn’t to say preserving the harvest is not worthy. I freeze lots, for later jams and jellies. One of my favorite forms of raspberries is as a fruit vinegar. Raspberry vinegar is a luxury, requiring several quarts of berries to produce a pint of the stuff. Deep red in color with a rich raspberry flavor, few other concoctions capture the complex contradictions — sweet and tart — of this fruit.
Raspberries are a nutritional powerhouse in a small package. One cup provides over 50 percent of the minimum daily target for vitamin C, which supports immunity, skin health and helps produce collagen. Raspberries also contain manganese and vitamin K, which both play a role in bone health. And they supply smaller amounts of vitamin E, B vitamins, magnesium, copper, iron and potassium.
Producing a solid crop of raspberries is not complicated, but basic to success is providing sufficient space and creating a weed free environment rich in organic matter. Raspberries will thrive for a decade or more, though the Boynes I planted forty years ago still continue to bear well. I made the early error of spacing rows too close, a decision I regret annually, because it makes for difficult harvest. Believe the planting guide when it says to space rows 8-12 feet apart, and plants 18-24 inches.
In terms of weed control, it is worth planning now for next year’s patch. One approach is to till and plant a cover crop like buckwheat or rye. An easier method is putting down a layer of cardboard covered with grass clippings or wood chips. Come mid-fall, those materials can be removed, the area tilled and soil amendments added in preparation for spring planting.
Raspberries grow best in a soil pH of 5.6 to 6.2, which means a soil test and possible applications of lime. Because it takes time for lime to raise the pH, planning ahead is critical to success.
The crowns and roots of summer-bearing raspberry plants are perennial, but individual canes live two years. Each spring, plants produce canes from buds on the crown and underground lateral stems. These canes grow during the first year, overwinter, and produce fruit during the summer of the second, while new canes emerge to provide a crop for the following year.
Second-year canes die shortly after fruiting. Canes are called primocanes during their first year, and floricanes during their second year. Everbearing raspberries bear a crop on primocanes in the fall. They are also capable of producing a typical summer crop, as well as a fall crop in subsequent years, but it is recommended that they be grown for a single fall harvest.
Generally speaking, red raspberries are much hardier than purple raspberries, black raspberries and blackberries. I’ve tried several blackberry varieties over the years, more recently black raspberries, but often they suffer from the intense cold of our mountain winters.
However, there are wonderful red raspberry varieties that produce prodigious crops year in, year out. Topping my list is Boyne, developed in Manitoba and released in 1960. Considered an early season variety, it is extremely vigorous and winter hardy, ripening in my garden the second week of July.
Killarney, its Canadian cousin, is ready later in the month. Other standouts are Taylor, famous for its size and flavor, and Latham, an heirloom with excellent cold-hardiness. My go-to source of plants is Massachusetts-based Nourse Farms, where bramble crops are a major focus.
Once the summer harvest is over, cut canes that fruited at the base of the plant, leaving as little stub as possible. Also remove damaged or diseased canes at the base, leaving 6-8 canes per foot of row. Though various disease and insect damage is inevitable, raspberries are a remarkably resilient crop. One winter, a porcupine clear cut my patch, but that was a one-time event.
Fall is a good time for a layer of manure or other soil building amendment, and mulch is a must. My preference is pine needles, and fall finds me raking paths and roadsides under stands of White pine. Applied generously annually, pine straw creates a surface impervious to weeds that also retains moisture in the driest of years.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
