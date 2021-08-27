While bush beans are found in most home gardens, their climbing counterparts sometimes get a bad rap. Pole beans require support and tend to ramble and roam, needing considerable space — two reasons they are not suited for commercial production.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a spot in your garden, even if space is limited. Consider that with bush beans, it is often a case of feast or famine. These varieties blossom and produce a mass of beans all at once. A second wave generally appears a week later, but after that, yields slow to a trickle. Which is when pole beans really shine. Botanically speaking, pole and bush beans are members of the same species, but their growth characteristics are worlds apart. Pole beans mature and blossom over the course of the season, translating into an extended harvest. And pole beans generally tolerate heat better than most bush varieties, a real advantage during the dog days of August.
The other pivotal difference is texture and flavor. Bush beans are good, and some like Strike or the French “haricots verts” typified by Maxibel, are wonderful. But pole beans earn consistent superlatives. These superior culinary qualities are genetically linked to the plant’s rampant foliage and sprawling vines and are difficult to match in bush varieties.
And while some gardeners are put off by those unruly growth habits, pole beans can actually be space savers. Consider that a 10-foot row of pole beans, growing up a well-constructed trellis, far out-yields their low-growing counterparts. And as long as you keep picking, pole beans keep bearing, producing three to 10 times what you expect from bush beans.
Bush versus pole beans is not an either-or proposition in my garden, and for good reasons. Bush beans mature faster, and I sow Provider in mid-May. This resilient variety, with remarkable cool weather emergence, is ready for picking in the first weeks of July.
A week later, in go Strike or Jade, other great bush varieties, along with Velour for a splash of color.
The pole beans are among the final main crops I sow, often not until Memorial Day or early June. That way, in early August, when the initial planting of bush varieties is spent and headed for the compost pile, the pole beans are ready for picking.
Pole, like bush beans, succeed on a wide range of soils, as long as it is well-drained and the pH is 6 or above. Prior to sowing, get your trellis or poles in place, and remember not to create a support system that is too high — or the beans will be impossible to reach. In years past, I opted for tripod supports, sowing a separate variety on each.
More recently I’ve transitioned to trellises, which make for easier picking.
Also consider that the planting will create a shaded area, and you may want to situate it on the north or east edge of your garden. On the other hand, that shade can be used to help protect heat-sensitive plants such as lettuce or celery from the intense summer sun, thus extending their harvest time.
Plant breeders have produced a new generation of disease-resistant, high-yielding varieties, but many gardeners still opt for traditional “heirloom” favorites. Kentucky Wonder is a case in point, having first appeared in the 1887 Ferry seed catalog. Despite the literally hundreds of varieties developed during the intervening century, Kentucky Wonder — which is also known as Old Homestead — is still a favorite. Prized for its flavorful, stringless, tender pods, the variety is grown worldwide.
Blue Lake is still a favorite, too, valued for its straight, 6-inch stringless pods and crisp texture. Plant geneticist Calvin Lamborn, the developer of the Sugar Snap pea, combined Blue Lake and Kentucky Wonder to produce the eye-catching Kentucky Blue.
In doing so, he straightened out the characteristic J-hook that typifies Kentucky Wonder pods and earned an All-America Selections gold medal in the process.
My current favorite is Fortex, an outstanding product of French plant breeding efforts. Early and highly productive, the dark green beans can be picked small for gourmet eating or left to grow to almost a foot in length. Another top choice is Rattlesnake, an heirloom variety with distinctive purple streaking on the pod. The beans are lovely and of wonderful eating quality. Known as Preacher Bean in the South, Rattlesnake is ready to harvest in 70 days.
Northeaster is one of the earliest pole beans. Ready in just 60 days, the 8-inch medium green pods are flattened and of exceptional flavor. Introduced by Johnny’s Seeds in 1983, the variety has a well-deserved reputation for high vigor in the seedling stage and thrives despite extended cool, wet spring weather.
A newcomer in my garden this summer is Monte Gusto, bright yellow and highly productive. The variety produces smooth and slender 8-inch pods better tasting and more tender than yellow wax bush beans, on highly disease-resistant vines.
Regardless of your variety of choice, these beans are well worth the effort invested in constructing a trellis or setting poles. Combining high productivity over an extended period with unparallel flavor, pole beans offer qualities that bush varieties are hard-pressed to match.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
