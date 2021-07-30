Live Free and Eat Local is the motto for 2021, as growers, producers and consumers come together during the month of August to celebrate the best New Hampshire has to offer. Aug. 1-7 also coincides with National Farmers Market Week, a showcase for the dynamic role local markets play in communities across America.
Joining the ranks of New Hampshire’s established venues in 2021 is the Mt. Washington Valley Farmers’ Market, which hit the ground running with its June opening. Staged at the North Conway Community Center, the market runs from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays. “We envisioned a gradual start, taking time to build a consumer base,” said NCCC Director Carrie Burkett. “The reality is that we started in June with a fully formed market, and it has just grown from there.”
Instrumental in initiating the MWV Market were Liz and Rachel Freierman of Highwater Farm in Bartlett. “Food equity and accessibility for all members of the community are a human right,” Rachel said. “We have a ton of great growers in the Valley, but in 2020 for various reasons there was a void in terms of a local market. We decided to step up.”
That focus on providing local food for local people was implemented, Carrie Burkett said, through choosing a weekday and late afternoon market date that locals could fold into their schedule, while also attracting valley visitors. At the same time, a conscious choice was made to limit the number of crafts people, and emphasize farms and growers along with vendors using local products for prepared food or on-site offerings.
To amplify accessibility for all, MWV Farmers Market is one of many in New Hampshire participating in Granite State Market Match, a fruit and vegetable benefit program for SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) recipients. For every dollar spent, participants receive a match, essentially doubling their purchasing power.
Launching MWV Farmers’ Market was a heavy lift, one made possible in part by its diverse nine-member board. “It’s part of what makes it all possible,” stated Burkett, who serves on the board along with four vendors, growers and other community members. “I can’t imagine doing it with just one person. Many hands make it possible.”
More than 20 vendors are anticipated for August market days. “The variety is amazing,” Burkett said. Among the newest participants are Valley Vegan, White Mountain Forager, Pete’s Handcrafted Shaved Ice and Flatbreads. “There is a growing interest in prepared food, for folks who are planning to make an evening of it,” she said, adding that a consistent draw is live music during the market, and the Mt. Washington Valley Band taking the stage in the nearby gazebo at 6:30 each week.
Among the market’s vendors is a strong representation from MWVEG, the Mt. Washington Valley Eaters and Growers group. While the organization does not have an official role in the new market, members have provided valuable expertise.
“As an organization we helped recruit participants,” explained Jesse Wright, Conservation Planner for the N.H. Association of Conservation Districts, and a founding MWVEG member. “Our member farms are vendors in North Conway, while playing a key role in farmers markets in general,” she continued, explaining that work aligns with the group’s mission of advocating to strengthen the regional food system through collaboration among farms and local communities.
MWVEG recently published its 10th annual Local Farm Guide, an educational tool that details the work and offerings of 53 farms, growers and producers in Mt. Washington Valley, western Maine and the northern Lakes Region. “This is our largest guide to date,” Wright said, noting the listings expanded by 10 farms in the past year. “Some are new folks, while others are established farms who joined in 2021,”she said. “We are representing an ever-widening network of growers.”
The publication is a joint effort between MWVEG and UNH Cooperative Extension, made possible by membership dues and a grant from N.H. Charitable Foundation. Fundraising is also critical, including the annual MWVEG Community Benefit Night at Flatbread Pizza in North Conway, slated for next Monday, Aug. 2.
MWV Farmers’ Market take-off and the continuing growth of MWVEG reflect a regional trend fueled by the pandemic, according to Olivia Saunders, fruit and vegetable production specialist for UNH Cooperative Extension. “It does appear that many have continued to shop locally and directly from farm stands and markets,” she said. “I think many consumers tasted the superior quality and flavor of fresh and local products that you simply cannot replicate when shipping produce nationally. It is also incredible to see how that increase in support through the consumer dollar translated into profitability of our small local producers. Farms were actually able to have some financial breathing room last year allowing them to reinvest in their business to improve efficiency and work towards their environmental goals.”
National supply shortages and uncertainty in the early stages of the pandemic served as a catalyst for regional agriculture, infusing new energy to the local food movement that had been waning over the years. “Shopping from local farms, even if it is just $5, has such a tremendous impact on maintaining open space and keeping these small businesses viable,” Saunders said. “Everyone can make a difference, even at low income brackets.
“We have also seen huge improvements in access for low income or SNAP qualified buyers,” she added. “The small farms in the valley are passionate about having their products accessible to all, and the SNAP, Granite State Market Match, Double up Bucks and NH Feeding NH programs are working to ensure that everyone regardless of income can access locally grown food.”
Possible captions:
Live Free and Eat Local is the theme for NHEat Local Month across the Granite State, which launches Aug. 1. Here closer to home, food equity and accessibility for all members of the community are the overarching goals of the newly formed MWV Farmers’ Market, which launched in June at the North Conway Community Center.
The harvest is in full swing during August, and more than 20 vendors are expected for market days on Tuesdays from 3-7 p.m.. In addition to fruits and vegetables, meat, eggs, dairy products, honey, jams, condiments and prepared food, market patrons can enjoy live music.
