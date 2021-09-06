The 15th One Book One Valley community read program is underway. Sixteen public libraries throughout the region and White Birch Books are pleased to announce that this year the featured author is Paul Doiron, who writes the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels.
The main event, a talk and question and answer with Paul Doiron, will be held Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre at 34 Main St. in Conway and will follow COVID-19 protocols in place at that time. This event will also be live-streamed.
There will be no admission charge for the live event or for the online streaming option, but donations toward next year’s One Book One Valley program will be gratefully accepted.
Doiron is the former editor of Down East magazine and a registered Maine Guide. He now writes full time, and recently published “Dead By Dawn,” the 12th book in his crime novel series featuring the character Mike Bowditch, a Maine Game Warden.
Interested readers have many options for finding copies of the books in the Mike Bowditch series to read before the author event in October. Each participating library has multiple copies of “Dead by Dawn” to lend and librarians can also connect readers to all of the other books in the series. White Birch Books has plenty of Doiron’s books in stock.
Book group discussions will be held at most participating libraries and at White Birch Books in North Conway. Participating libraries are Bartlett, Bridgton, Maine, Brownfield, Maine, Charlotte Hobbs Memorial in Lovell, Maine, Chocorua, Conway, Cook Memorial in Tamworth, Effingham, Freedom, Fryeburg, Maine, Jackson, Madison, Meredith, Moultonborough, Pope Memorial in North Conway, and Samuel H. Wentworth in Sandwich.
One Book One Valley is a community-read program for the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding area, similar to others offered around the country. Its mission is to strengthen community ties and promote literacy through reading and discussing a book (or, in this year’s case, a series) with a theme that resonates locally.
All One Book One Valley programs are free and open to the public thanks to the sustained financial support of participating libraries, Friends of Libraries organizations, independent bookstore White Birch Books, and business partners including Black Cap Grille and The Samuel O'Reilly House.
N.H. Humanities has provided program grants for most of the 15 years of the annual program. Friends of Jackson Public Library, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is fiscal sponsor for One Book One Valley.
To help support the One Book One Valley program, contributions can be made to Friends of Jackson Public Library, P.O. Box 276, Jackson NH 03846, or contribute online at gofundme.com/f/support-one-book-one-valley-2021.
For more information and a full schedule of One Book One Valley events and book discussions, including the Oct. 28 livestream registration link, go to onebookonevalley.org or pick up a One Book One Valley flyer at any of the participating libraries or at White Birch Books.
