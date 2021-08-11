CONWAY — Mike Dickerman will be at White Birch Books in North Conway to discuss and sign copies of his newest book, "The 4,000-Footer’s of New Hampshire’s White Mountains," a unique photographic history of the area, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.
New Hampshire’s iconic 4,000-foot peaks, with their rugged character and natural beauty, have been attracting hikers, explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts to the White Mountains for more than 200 years. Though they are best known today for their long-standing popularity among peak-bagging hikers, these mountains played a major role in the development of the region from a daunting wilderness to a thriving recreational mecca.
This transformation included the construction of the world-famous Mount Washington Cog Railway in 1869 and its various summit hotels atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the cutting of hundreds of miles of recreational footpaths in the mountain valleys and on their steep slopes, and the creation of some of New England’s first downhill ski trails on Mounts Moosilauke, Cannon, and Wildcat in the 1920s and 1930s.
Over the years, the 4,000-footers have attracted visitors from all walks of life, including U.S. presidents, renowned poets, world-class skiers and Supreme Court justices.
For this book, Dickerman has collected images from the Appalachian Mountain Club, the New England Ski Museum, the White Mountain National Forest, regional historical societies, as well as from several private collections.
Dickerman, a longtime White Mountain hiker, is also the publisher of Bondcliff Books, an independently owned and operated company that specializes in titles related to the mountains of New Hampshire and northern New England. Bondcliff is also one the area largest distributors of regional titles. Dickerman also runs a small shop of his own in Littleton.
For more information about the event or to order a copy of the book, contact White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200 or go to whitebirchbooks.com.
