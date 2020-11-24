CONWAY — The U.S. Biathlon International Competition Committee on Sunday named a 10-athlete roster to compete in the opening events of the 2020-21 IBU World Cup circuit, which is scheduled to start this Saturday, Nov. 28. Among those on the team is Center Conway’s Sean Doherty, who is looking forward to this season after the 2019-20 season ended abruptly last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doherty, a 2014 and 2018 Olympian, is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Kontiolahti, Finland, will play host to the first two IBU World Cups, according to U.S. Biathlon in Sunday’s release, “including an abbreviated two-day opener, Nov. 28-29. The World Cup will remain in Kontiolahti for the second event, Dec. 3-6. The circuit then travels to Hochfilzen, Austria, for the third and fourth World Cup events, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 17-20.”
Also named the team was four other 2018 Olympians, including Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine), Susan Dunklee (Barton, Vt.), Maddie Phaneuf (Old Forge, N.Y.) and Joanne Reid (Grand Junction, Colo.) on the women’s side, and Leif Nordgren (Hinesburg, Vt.) on the men’s squad. 2020 World Championship team member Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.) was also selected, along with Jake Brown (St. Paul, Minn.) and Max Durtschi (Ketchum, Idaho) for the men and Deedra Irwin (Pulaski, Wis.) for the women.
The season ended in Kontiolahti for Doherty and his teammates last winter.
“In Kontiolahti, Finland, my roommate for the World Cup was Sean Doherty,” teammate Jake Brown shared on the U.S. Biathlon website on March 20. “We went to bed the night of Wednesday, March 11 after a good, hard, afternoon pre-race workout and with snowflakes falling outside our window we were soon dreaming of a successful race for the following day. Just before four in the morning, we were awakened by a vigorous BAM-BAM-BAM-BAM on the door. Sean scampered out of bed while I hesitated, half-curious if our early morning visitor was a drunk hotel guest or an extra-early antidoping representative — either way, I was eager to get back to my sleep. Instead, I heard a Finnish voice: the unmistakable voice of our team physio, Jani Pekurinen.
‘(President Donald) Trump,’ Jani said deliberately, his eyes stretched tall. ‘He, he is closing the border.’
“Sean stared blankly back as if to say... huh?
“I thought Jani was sleepwalking. Then I saw our wax tech, Tias, knocking on the door across the hall to wake our teammates, and I realized this wasn’t a cruel joke.
“You are on a flight at 5:30 a.m.; you have to pack now.” Jani was picking up his pace now, clearly, there was urgency. I started to wake up. ‘C’mon, c’mon,’ he ushered me, ‘get moving you guys! You have to go!’”
In just over 24 hours Doherty and his teammates made it home. The season was over, and just as the former Kennett High standout was hitting his stride.
Doherty, 25, opened March with a strong showing in the Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic. He went a perfect 10-for-10 on the range on March 6 to place 29th in the men's 10K sprint at the BMW IBU World Cup.
"I am very proud of the clean shooting," Doherty said following the race on the U.S. Biathlon website. "I was very focused and I executed well on the range."
The World Cup in Nove Mesto was held in front of empty stands after the Czech National Security Council closed the venue to all spectators due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Despite the normally boisterous atmosphere at Nove Mesto being eerily silent, athletes like Doherty treated it like the important world cup event it is.
"It was strange to have the venue so empty, especially since the crowds here are some of the best we get," Doherty added. "But it's still a world cup and it's still plenty exciting to race."
Doherty's time was 2 minutes, 25.8 seconds off the winning pace set by Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway. Boe's winning time was 22.8 seconds faster than France's Quentin Fillon Maillet and 1:01.1 quicker than his brother, Tarjei Boe. All three medalists shot clean.
The team headed to Kontiolahti, Finland, for the next World Cup stop but no racing took place.
The 2020 US Biathlon National Championships and the North American Championships, planned to be held in West Yellowstone, Montana March 27-29, were officially canceled on March 14 due to the escalating pandemic.
With the World Cup season cut short, Doherty ended up with an overall ranking of 50th (was 25th in the world for the 2018-19 season), but was still the top American male.
In the 2018-19 season, Doherty posted nine Top 20 results this winter in World Cup races, including a career-best 10th in the pursuit at Soldier Hollow in Utah in February 2019.
