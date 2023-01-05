BERLIN — A veteran cast returns to the ice this winter for the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team. The Mountaineers have their sights set on a deep postseason run this winter, and Coach Craig Bartoli is excited to help his players reach their potential.
The Mountaineers return a solid core group from last year’s 11-7 squad, but lost four seniors including captains Jill Hallee and Sidney Chapman, who garnered Division I All-State, First-Team and Honorable Mention honors, respectively, along with Kadence Gendron and Tiah Turmel to graduation last June.
B-G-K earned the No. 6 in the playoffs and beat No. 11 seed Exeter in a preliminary round playoff game to advance to the quarterfinals where they met No. 3 Hanover. Hanover won the matchup as the Marauders steamrolled to the state crown.
Hanover took home the 2022 NHIAA girls' state title after a 5-0 win over No. 5 St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet in the championship game at Southern New Hampshire Arena on March 12.
There are 20 girls out for the program this year from Berlin, Gorham and Kennett. The roster is heavy on upperclassmen with five seniors and 10 juniors to go along with three sophomores and two freshmen.
“In a couple of years we’ll have a lull in numbers, but there are good numbers at the lower levels,” Coach Craig Bartoli said, adding, “This is a good group. The kids are improving every day.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Lexi Bourassa, Tessa Capozzolli, Emma LaPierre, Paige Pouliot and Maya Wedge; juniors Ava Bartoli, Lumma Berry, Abby Blais, Amaya Bledsoe, Nadia Bouchard, Myah Henry, Olivia Oneil, Aliyah Paquette, Brooklyn Rainville and Marina Santy; sophomores Laney Downs, Emma Guilbeault and Gabby Poulin; and freshmen Emma Dziedzic and Gianna Pizzuto.
Joining Coach Bartoli on the bench is Jenna Dawson, the team’s new assistant coach. Also on the team are managers Aspen Langlois and Julia “Duece" Coulombe.
Capozoli and Bartoli, who were named All-State, Second-Team for the 2021-22 season, are this year’s team captains while Blais and Wedge have been named assistant captains.
The Mountaineers dropped their lone preseason contest, falling 5-1 to Oyster River-Portsmouth at the Ham Ice Arena in Conway on Dec. 7.
B-G-K went 1-1 in league play before the Christmas holiday break, and then notched two more wins over the holidays. The Mountaineers gave up two first-period goals on the road to Concord (1-0) in the season-opener on Dec. 14 and played the Crimson Tide even the rest of the night, falling 2-0. The girls bounced back in a big way a week later with a 10-0 road win over ConVal-Conant (0-2) on the road on Dec. 21.
There are 17 teams in Division I, the lone girl’s hockey division in the state: Bedford, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett, Bishop Brady-Triinty-Londonderry, Bishop Guertin, Concord, ConVal-Conant, Exeter, Hanover, Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain, Kingwood, Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge, Manchester Centeral-Manchester Memorial, Oyster River-Portsmouth, Pinkerton, Salem, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover and Souhegan.
The Mountaineers went to Keene for a holiday tournament and went undefeated with a win and two ties in three games. They beat Exeter 6-1 behind a hat trick by Bartoli and goals by Dziedzic, LaPierre and Wedge, while Oneil was razor-sharp in goal; and tied Concord 2-2 (goals by Paquette and Bartoli); and drew 1-1 with Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (Capozzoli netted the lone B-G-K goal).
“We actually outplayed Concord,” said Bartoli. “There were a lot of positives to take away from those three games. The kids played really well.”
Bartoli likes the makeup of his team, which should be strong from goalie and defense up to the front line. Sophomores Oneil, who was sidelined last season with a knee injury, and Berry give B-G-K one of the top goalie tandems in the state, while the defensive line is also first-rate.
“We only really skate three on defense (Bartoli, Downs and Guilbeault) but they’re probably the three strongest defensemen in the state,” said Bartoli, who will also use the versatile Capozzoli on the blue line when needed.
Bartoli is counting on Capazzolli, Blais and Wedge to provide the bulk of the offensive firepower.
“The key for us this winter will be for the newer girls to see more playing time and continue to improve,” Bartoli said. “We’ve also got to put pucks on the net and stay out of the penalty box.”
Bartoli believes the Mountaineers are capable of a playoff run this winter.
“The division is very competitive this year and we should be right in the mix,” he said, adding that he expects Hanover, Oyster River-Portsmouth, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover, Concord, Exeter and Bishop Guertin to all be “very good this season.”
The Mountaineers returned to Division I play on Dec. 28 and lit the lamp early and often in a 12-1 home victory over Kingswood at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena. B-G-K scored six first-period goals and never looked back. Pizzuto scored a hat trick, while Bledsoe and Rainville each scored twice in the win.
The hosts took the lead for good with 11:20 left in the first period when Downs scored an unassisted goal. Just 24 seconds later, Wedge found the back of the net on a feed from Poulin to make it 2-0. With 8:37 remaining in the period, Bouchard scored from Bartoli; with 5:28 left in the opening frame, Santy scored unassisted; with 2:45 to play in the first, Bledsoe scored from Bartoli; and Rainville made it 6-0 with 2:00 left in the period off a feed from Santy.
In the second period, B-G-K got goals 1:33 apart from Pizzuto (unassisted) and Rainville (from Henry and Bourassa), and Pizzuto made it 9-0 with 5:17 to play in the second period before the Knights got on the scoreboard.
The Mountaineers added three more goals in the final period with 10:20 to play by Henry from Rainville and Pouliot; with 5:28 left by Bledsoe from Bourassa; and with 4:22 to play by Pizzuto from Guilbeault.
Oneil had five saves in goal for B-G-K to pick up the win. The Mountaineers outshot the Knights 37-6.
B-G-K (3-1) scored a 5-2 victory the following day on the road against Bedford (1-2). Bartoli netted a hat trick in the win while Blais added a brace (two goals).
Bartoli scored at 13:19 of the first period on assists from Wedge and Dziedzic. Blais doubled the Mountaineer’s total when she found the back of the net from Capozzoli in the second period.
The girls from the North Country put the game away with three third-period goals. Bartoli scored unassisted; Wedge scored from Capozzoli and Downs; and Bartoli lit the lamps last from Pouliot.
The postseason schedule opens with the preliminary round play on Feb. 28 at the home of the higher seed at 6 p.m. The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 3, also at the home of the higher seed at 4 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at the Everett Arena in Concord on March 7 with games at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire Arena in Manchester on Saturday, March 11, at a time still yet to be determined.
