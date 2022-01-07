FRYEBURG — Coach Sam Dyer has a good reason to be smiling these days. The longtime ski coach has a record number out for the Fryeburg Academy alpine ski team this winter.
There are 31 athletes out for the program.
“We do have a big group out, which is nice to see,” Dyer said by phone Tuesday.
Joining Coach Dyer on the slopes are Assistant Coaches Jeff Juneau, Jess Werner and Brylie Young.
“I know a lot about coaching, but sometimes my management skills are not the best,” Dyer said laughing. “Jeff is really good at that. I think we complement each other very well.”
There are 17 boys out for the team including Benjamin Allocco, David Bellis-Bennett, Eben Bemis, Corbin Blake, Leonardo Cinetto, Holden Edenbach, Tim Eulenberger, Gabriel Grace, Dana Hamlin, Ian Jacobson, Danali Jensen, Ryan Meade, Ethan Nemeth, Ethan St. Pierre, Chandler Thorne, Nicholas Turner and Aaron Zakon.
“We have several seniors back for the guys,” said Dyer. “I’m happy to see that, but it will be sad to see them go out (in May).”
He added: “I think we could do pretty well if we can stay healthy.”
The 14 girls on the squad include Ashleigh Bariteau, Sherie Bellis-Bennett, Aletheia Carney, Brooke Gerry, Adriana Gil Garces, Gabriella Jacobs, Elsie Leonard, Hazel Lewis, Isabel Morissette, Grace Murley, Águeda Ruiz Pérez, Eliza Thorne, Bridget Whelan and Samantha Winterbottom.
“While we have several boys who are seniors, we don’t have any senior girls,” Dyer said. “I think we have potential. Sam Winterbottom and Eliza Thorne should perform well.”
The Raiders were scheduled to open their racing season at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, on Monday, but the giant slalom meet was canceled.
Shawnee will again be the home hill for Fryeburg.
“We’ve not had a lot of natural snow so far,” said Dyer, “but the recent cold days have helped the snowmakers. This should set us well.”
Coach Dyer and Assistant Coach Juneau presented the Most Valuable Skier awards to Olivia Krug and Will Marshall at winter sports awards on April 12 in a rare outdoor ceremony due to the pandemic.
“I’m sure like everyone else it was a bit of trying season,” Dyer said after the start of winter sports were put on hold for several weeks due to high COVID numbers in the northern part of Oxford County. “For us being outdoors, this season has been a little more difficult than most just because of the lack of snow and COVID. Just being able to get out and do what we did was really, really great. I really appreciated everyone who helped out, especially Sue Thurston, who really facilitated us getting out on snow when we could and getting that season going when it just seemed like nothing was going to happen.”
He added: “This year, I’ve got two awards, both MVP awards for the team. I’ve got to emphasize that MVP doesn't just mean being the best on the hills, it means being able to help out each other and being there to support each other. It doesn't hurt when you put together a lot of wins and really have a great season. The first MVP Award goes to Will Marshall. The second MVP Award, again, goes to a strong skier all four years. I have to say every year, she has improved on her results and has always been a strong skier, but this year she kind of really, really stepped it up and was a top scorer for the team almost exclusively for the races we had — our next MVP is Olivia Krug.”
Last March, in the Western Maine Conference Championships, at Shawnee Peak, the FA boys finished third overall with 104 points from slalom and giant slalom combined (Cape Elizabeth took team honors with 31 points, followed by Lake Region with 94).
For the girls, Cape edged Lake Region by a point, 86-87, while Yarmouth took third (96), and Fryeburg tied for fourth with Freeport on 121 points in the seven-school field.
In the GS for the boys, Marshall was fourth overall with a two-run, combined time of 1:22.63 (the race was won by Lake Region’s Logan Davis in 1:19.84). Fellow Raider Hogan Bemis was ninth in 1:26.08, followed by Ian Jacobson, 16th, 1:32.75; Ethan Nemeth, 19th, 1:34.82; Danali Jensen, 21st, 1:35.51; Dana Hamlin, 25th, 1:37.24; Aaron Zakon, 38th, 1:52.91; and Liam Friberg, 45th, 2:13.30.
For the girls in GS, Krug was 10th in 1:33.43 (Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone won the race in 1:27.05). Other FA racers were Samantha Winterbottom, 16th, 1:35.71; Marra MacMillan, 17th, 1:37.69; Willow Carter, 21st, 1:38.82; Elsie Leonard, 38th, 2:07.64; and Theia Carney, 41st, 2:14.36.
In slalom, Krug was the fifth-fastest girl in 1:50.08 (Greely’s Liz Hansen won in 1:40.62) to lead the Raiders followed by Carter, 15th, 2:05.12; MacMillan, 17th, 2:07.34; Winterbottom, 20th, 2:12.51; Leonard, 40th, 2:59.63; and Carney, 43rd, 3:10.96.
For the boys, Davis won the race for Lake Region in 1:26.41, while Marshall led Fryeburg, finishing ninth overall in 1:39.53. Bemis was 10th, 1:44.59, followed by Hamlin, 19th, 2:00.56; Nemeth, 20th, 2:01.81; Jensen, 23rd, 2:04.28; Jacobson, 27th, 2:06.96; and Friberg, 29th, 2:17.33.
The Raiders are scheduled to race GS this coming Monday at Shawnee Peak at 5:30 p.m.
The Western Maine Conference Championships are scheduled for Feb. 10 (at 10 a.m.) at Shawnee Peak.
The Alpine State Championships are slated for Feb. 19-20, at a mountain still yet to be determined.
