CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team has gotten creative with a slow start to winter and not much help from Mother Nature.
Coach Steve Vosburgh and his troops have been making the most of the white stuff wherever they can find it. For a week, the Eagles broke out their rock skis and traversed on smatterings of snow and mostly ice on the new Conway Rec Path trails at the high school. Skate skiing was not an option then, but the fresh six inches of powder on Saturday was a welcome sight.
The hometown flock held its first practice in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Dec. 14. The Eagles skate skied for the first time, and there were more than a few smiling faces at practice.
Vosburgh and Assistant Coaches Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe have one of their smallest teams in several years. There are just 12 skiers out for the team — 10 girls and a record-low two boys.
Girls on the team include seniors Maya Gove, Jordan Meir and Grace Perley; juniors Leah Alkalay, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Mara Taylor and Cora Treiss; no sophomore; and freshmen Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski.
Sophomores Gabriel Freeman and Micah White are the lone boys out for cross-country skiing this winter.
This will mark the first time the KHS boys will fail to post an overall team score at the State Meet (four skiers are needed).
Last March, after winning the previous six state championships, the Kennett girls came up just short in its bid for a seventh straight at Great Glen Trails. The girls from Hanover clicked at the right time and were able to secure their first championship since 2015.
The Marauders won both the classic and freestyle races, which were combined into a pursuit race, scoring 756.5 points overall to 731.5 for Kennett.
Racers started out in the classic technique and upon finishing the course, they immediately transition into the freestyle (skate) leg of the race and the transition from classic to freestyle skis is also part of the overall time for each athlete.
In the classic for the girls, Concord’s Kaitlyn Watt, daughter of former Kennett High state skimeister Jim Watt, won the race in 12:11.
Junior Grace Perley was Kennett’s top skier, placing sixth in 13:13. Fellow Eagle, Lia Anzaldi was 11th in 13:36, followed by Shannon Derby, 12th, 13:36; Carli Krebs, 13th, 13:37; Kathryn Hawkes, 16th, 13:54; and Dylan Derby, 18th, 14:17 in the 64-racer field.
In the freestyle plus transition time, Watt made it a true daily double with the win in 14:37.
Krebs, who went on to become the state skimeister, was Kennett’s fastest freestyle racer, finishing fourth overall in 15:28. Perley came in seventh in 15:36, followed by Shannon Derby, 12th, 16:27; Hawkes, 15th, 16:33; Anzaldi, 16th, 16:37; and Dylan Derby, 22nd, 17:39.
The Kennett boys finished fourth overall being Hanover, which successfully repeated as champions for the second year in a row, and Bow was second with Keene rounding out the top 3 in third.
For the boys, there were 57 skiers in the classical race which was won by Simon Phipps of Hanover in 10:03.4. Junior Theo Castonguay, who graduated a year early, was second, less than the blink of an eye behind, in 10:04.1.
Senior Dominick Perry was the next Eagle to finish, placing 19th in 12:03. Teammate Gabriel Freedman was next in 20th, 12:23, followed by Caleb White, 25th, 13:15; and Micah White, 26th, 13:19.
Sadly, senior Sam Alkalay was unable to race after being sidelined because he was in a positive-tested COVID cohort at school.
In the skate race, Phipps won his second race of the day in 12:18. Castonguay was second in 12:31.5, while Concord’s Tyler Watt (son of Jim Watt) was third in 12:32.1.
Perry was 16th in 14:27, followed by Freedman, 19th, 14:53; Micah White, 21st, 15:05; and Caleb White, 22nd, 15:11.
The Eagles lost Sam Alkalay, Theo Castonguay and Dominick Perry to graduation last June along with Lia Anzaldi, Shannon Derby, Kathryn Hawkes and Dylan Derby for the girls.
By virtue of their finishes, Castonguay, Perry and Freedman of the boys, along with Perley, Krebs, Shannon Derby, Anzaldi, Hawkes and Dylan Derby qualified for girls for the prestigious Meet of Champions at Proctor Academy.
The Kennett boys won seven consecutive state championships until the streak was snapped in 2019. Since then, numbers have been on a decline for the team.
The middle school pipeline of skiers has been drying up for the past seven years. In 2014, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School had 25 boys and girls out for the sport. JBES won the state middle school championship that year. This year, Josiah Bartlett has less than a handful of cross-country skiers.
There were 21 girls out for the high school team in 2018 and just 10 boys, including no freshmen.
“It was a shock that we had no freshmen boys come out,” Vosburgh said in December of 2018. “It looks like there is going to be a bit of a gap. As I look at the middle school (Kennett and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School), the teams are getting smaller each time. Hanna Lucy is coaching both teams and she only has a total of seven athletes.”
Kennett has nine regular-season meets on its schedule, which is slated to open on Jan. 8 when Inter-Lakes hosts a meet at the Sandwich Fairgrounds at 3 p.m.
The Eagles are scheduled to race at Great Glen Trails atop of Pinkham Notch on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Kennett is the host school for the meet.
The Division I State Championships are scheduled to be held at Great Glen Trails atop of Pinkham Notch on March 8 at 10 a.m.
This year’s Meet of Champions, which brings together the top 10 skiers in classical and skate skiing from the divisions, is scheduled for March 15 at Proctor Ski Area at 4 p.m.
