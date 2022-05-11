FRYEBURG — York (7-0) and Fryeburg Academy (4-3) played for the second time in two weeks, and the Wildcats swept both contests.
In the first encounter on April 30, the contest was stopped in the sixth inning by the 10-run mercy rule, making York the winner by a final of 11-1.
In the rematch, last Saturday, a matinee played in Fryeburg, the Wildcats came away a winner once more by a final of 7-3, but this was a much closer ballgame.
York is one of the teams to beat in Class B West along with Cape Elizabeth Freeport and Fryeburg. The Wildcats are a very aggressive hitting team with a powerful fastball pitcher in McKayla Kortes.
York scratched out a run in the first, and Mackenzie Buzzell's troops were not able to answer until the middle innings.
In the meanwhile York’s Maddy Raymond hit two home runs to separate the teams on the scoreboard.
Abby Ontencgo kept the York hitters off balance by locating her pitches effectively, except for the two round-trippers.
In the fourth inning, the Raiders, who were hitting the ball hard, but right at York defenders, finally got their offense going. Brooke Emery, who had three hits on the afternoon, hit a parachute to left for a double where the ball while still climbing seemed to stop in mid-air and pull the ripcord falling to earth out of reach of any York defenders. Before the left fielder could get to the ball, Emery turned a single into a double using her speed to achieve the extra base.
Katy McIntyre then knocked in Emery for a Raider run. The rest of the game seemed to move quickly with both pitchers working their magic in their different ways.
The Raider defense was once again strong behind Ontencgo. Jilliyan Byrne made a couple of nice catches in left field, as did McIntyre in center. Camden Jones and Shelby Purslow vacuumed up ground balls up the middle and threw to Emery for infield-outs.
Ontencgo also fielded a bunt and threw out the runner at first. No one on York tried for a stolen base with the Raider rifle Ana Maillett behind the plate.
When all seven innings were in the books the feeling was the Raiders just ran out of innings.
I have never sat at a game where the fans loved their team as much as the Raider faithful do. It’s very refreshing.
The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Naples, Maine on Thursday (4 p.m.) to play rivals Lake Region (4-2). The two teams are slated to complete a home-and-home series on May 16 when the Lakers are expected to come to Fryeburg for a 4 p.m. tilt.
