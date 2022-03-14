CONWAY — The Conway School Board had some special guests of honor on Feb. 28 — the three-time defending state champion Kennett High girls’ alpine team was recognized for its recent success on the slopes.
“Congratulations,” Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter said as he introduced the team at the outset of the board’s meeting in the Professional Development Center at the Kennett Middle School. “This is the three-time now defending state champions for Division II downhill. So it's a huge testament to the program, the hard work and everything that the girls have put into this season. So thank you guys for representing us so well at school and on the slopes. They had another good showing as well at the Meet of Champions (Feb. 24 at Cannon Mountain in Franconia), so just congratulations guys.”
Joining Coaches Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley were Cassie Irish, Morgan Carr, Kylie Jacobs-Carr, Ashley Garside, Avery Whitelaw, Allie Hussey, Liza Graustein, Ellie Nelson and Cami Newton of the girl's team and sophomore Joey Nichipor, who raced for KHS boys at the Meet of Champions.
Also members of the state championship team but unable to attend Monday are Katie Brooks, Elise Vachon, Cassie Nigro, Ella Ugino, Eliah Feil, Ceili Mahoney and Amy Burton.
“Thank you so much for having us and recognizing the amazing accomplishments of the girls' alpine ski team,” Coach Z. said. “Behind me are a number of our girl's team members, Joey from our boy's team and their parents, who have all played a critical role in our success not only this year but in the past. At this moment in time, the girl's team has actually been defending state champs for nine out of the last 10 years. The boys had seen a similar run before that.”
She added: “It's really a testament to the opportunity that we have thanks to Cranmore Mountain (where the Eagles train and played hosts to this year’s state championship for the boys and girls). But more importantly, the amazing academic and athletic focus that our athletes have. I'm very proud of everything they accomplished on and off the hill. And I think it's really a testament to what they're capable of and the values that their parents instill in them.
“I know myself and my other head coach, Eddie Bradley, are so proud of them and very thankful to be in the positions that we are. Thank you so much — it's amazing to work with you and we're so appreciative of everything you do.”
Kennett rallied from a five-point deficit after the morning GS on Feb. 15 to crush the slalom and ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort. It was the Eagles' third consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 years — let’s call it what it is — a dynasty!
“Nine out of 10 is a really great run,” said Coach Zengilowski following the meet. “I think it speaks to the consistency of our girls.”
The hometown flock placed four skiers in the top 7 in the afternoon slalom to erase Hanover’s five-point and win the overall championship by 43 points. Kennett scored 758 points to top Hanover, 715; Souhegan, 707.5; ConVal, 661; Bow, 647.5; Oyster River, 612; Kingswood, 608; Windham, 567; Pembroke, 461; Goffstown, 442; Hollis-Brookline, 336; John Stark, 149; and Merrimack Valley, 66.
KHS junior Ashley Garside won the state GS title and was second in slalom, while sophomore Allie Hussey was third in both the slalom and GS. Amy Burton was seventh and Liza Graustein eighth in the slalom. By top 10 finishes, the four Eagles along with Joey Nichipor and fellow sophomore Carter Tasker, who both had top 10 results the day before when the Kennett boys finished third in the Division II State Meet, qualified for the prestigious Meet of Champions.
At Cannon, Garside won the GS, while Hussey was seventh and Graustein 22nd. Burton did not attend the championships.
Nichipor was 14th in GS and Tasker took 23rd.
in slalom, Hussey led the Eagles, placing sixth, while Garside was eighth and Graustein did not finish her second run.
Tasker was 21st and Nichipor took 25th.
“Allie and Ashley had phenomenal results at the Meet of Champions and (represented) Kennett High School and the state of New Hampshire at the Eastern High School Championships (over the weekend) at Attitash (see related story),” Zengilowski said.
The team received a well-deserved round of applause.
“Thanks for representing the school, the town, yourselves and your families so well,” said board member Joe Mosca.
