CONWAY — “This season already feels a whole lot more normal than last year,” Coach Bernie Livingston said after the Kennett High track team opened its season on the road in Wolfeboro on April 12.
Livingston, who is in his 39th year at the helm of the program, is delighted to see COVID restrictions have been lifted this spring. In 2021, he and other coaches started each practice with temperature checks of their athletes and then had each one fill out a COVID questionnaire, with everyone having to wear masks and social distance.
“This is so much better,” said Livingston. “It’s been a long two years. I think everyone is happy to be back to somewhat normal. We’ll take it.”
Last year, amid COVID, seven Eagles (Shannon Abrams, Amy Burton, Molly DellaValla, Sierra Parsons, Grace Perley, Autumn Verran and Aida Wheat) qualified for the prestigious Meet of Champions at Kingston High School in Sanborn.
Wheat was second overall in the 200 meters while breaking her own school record (ran 25.37 to eclipse the previous time of 26.4 seconds), while Parsons set a career personal best in the discus (101’2”), finishing fifth in the state. Burton, who was seeded ninth in the 800 meters finished eighth overall in 2:26.36. Abrams, Perley, DellaValla and Verran teamed to run the 4X800-meter relay and placed seventh overall in 10:50.43, topping their previous best time of 10:53.66.
Kennett lost nine seniors to graduation in Jessica Hill and Sierra Parsons for the girls and Cody Hamlin, Myles Harrigan, Bryce Hill, Ian Martin, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Thomas Troon and Logan Violette for the boys last June.
There are 41 athletes out for the program this spring (down from 46 last year) with 23 girls and 18 boys. Kennett just four years ago had over 100 students out for track.
“I have no clue where the numbers are,” said Livingston. “This is a good group but we’re a relatively young team in terms of experience.”
Members of this year’s team for the boys include seniors Hunter Daggett, Jack Martin, Henry Moneypenny, Kylan Morneau and Tristen Smith; juniors Ben Biche and Devon Glackin; sophomores Sebastian Brochu, Nash Harrigan, Tyler McCluskey, Joey Nichipor, Aiden Parsons and Tyler Walcott; and freshmen Beckett Clark, Tanner Smith and Logan Troon.
On the girl’s team are seniors Mackenzie Bradbury, Amy Burton, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove, Sam Habert-Jaques, Grace Perley and Alexis Tuttle; juniors Brynne Fayle, Annabelle Light and Mara Taylor; sophomores Molly DellaValla, Catherine Shackford, Kendyl Shackford, Autumn Verran, Rylie Walker, Aida Wheat and Shwe Win; and freshmen Zoe Groves, Lillian Hicks, Stephanie Kendzierski, Piper Lopashanski, Isabella Sidoti, Ella Ugino and Vanessa VanDyne.
This year’s team captains are Amy Burton and Taylor Garland for the girl's team and Kylan Morneau and Tristen Smith for the boy's team.
“I’m happy with our captains,” said Livingston. “With the numbers we have out, we only need two for each team. They did a nice in the first meet of providing veteran senior leadership.”
Livingston will be joined on the track by assistants coaches Tim Livingston (his son), Juliana Livingston (his granddaughter), Eileen Livingston (his wife) and Kathleen Murdough. Current virtual Master's World Champion in the 400 meters, Terry (Livingston) Ballou (his daughter) is also working with the sprinters and relay teams.
Tim Livingston, who coaches cross-country at the middle school level, is the distance coach, working with athletes at the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter distances along with the 4X800 meters relay teams.
Kathleen Murdough is also back and working with athletes on a wide range of events but primarily with the sprinters.
Eileen Livingston is also helping with the team this spring in the running events.
Julianna Livingston is working with the throwers.
In the season-opener, the Plymouth girls won the meet with 71 points, followed by Kennett, 68; and Kingswood, 26.
For the boys, Kingswood earned bragging rights with 72 points, followed by Kingswood, 46; and Kennett, 40.
“It went really well,” Livingston said. “We had great weather, although it was a bit windy. With two other teams, for the first meet, it was fine. We had some good competition. Our kids collectively did better than I thought we would. We didn’t put people in events just to try to score points, but for them to develop and for them to find their events for later on.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Lauren McPhee, Kingswood, 13.61): Brynne Fayle, third, 14.71; Kendyl Shackford, ninth, 16.75; and Isabella Sidoti, 11th, 23.45.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.6): Fayle, fourth, 29.4; Stephanie Kendzierski, eighth, 31.98; McKenzie Bradbury, 12th, 37.91.
800 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 2:39.89): Amy Burton, third, 2:44.59; Grace Perley, fourth, 2:48.69; Autumn Verran, fifth, 3:06.97; and Maya Gove, seventh, 3:20.68.
1,600 meters (won by Addison Englund, Plymouth, 5:59.1): Burton, third, 7:19.26; Gove, fourth, 7:19.36; and Perley, fifth, 7:19.39.
3,200 meters (won by Addison Englund, Plymouth, 12:56.32): Ella Ugino, fourth, 15:06.68; and Molly DellaValla, fifth, 15:09.16.
110-hurdles (won by Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 16.72): Samantha Habert-Jaques, second, 19.1; Kendzierski, fourth, 22:21; and Catherine Shackford, sixth, 22.65.
300-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jaques, Kennett, 57.92): Shackford, second, 1:02.03.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Alexis Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Fayle and Wheat — 53.79.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 4:23.61): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Lopashanski, Burton and Perley, second, 4:38.35.
Long jump (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 15’5.5”): Lopashanski, second, 15’2.5”; Verran, ninth, 13’3.75”; and Kendzierski, 12th, 11’0.25”.
Triple jump (won by Lydia Marunowski, Plymouth, 30’10.25”): Verran, second, 29’1.5”.
Shot put (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 27’6”); Zoe Groves, seventh, 16’4.5”.
Discus (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 85’6”): Shwe Win, third, 48’2”; Goves, seventh, 43’3” and Annabelle Light, eighth, 43’2”.
Javelin (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 72’9”): DellaValla, fifth, 53’1”; Win, seventh, 46’8”; Groves, ninth, 44’3”; and Lillian Hicks, 12th, 40’10”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Tyler Walcott, Kennett, 12.46): Jack Martin, fourth, 12.87; Logan Troon, fifth, 12.87; Devon Glackin, 10th, 13.8; Mike Keegan, 14th, 17.17.
200-meter dash (won by Tyler Walcott, Kennett, 45.49): Martin, third, 26.4; Glackin, fourth, 27.81; and Joey Nichipor, sixth, 28.5.
800 meters (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 2:14.45): Henry Moneypenny, fourth, 2:24.82; and Hunter Daggett, sixth, 2:35.8.
300 hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 47.84).
4X100 relay (won by Kingswood, 48.11): Kennett — Troon, Glackin, Martin and Tristen Smith — second, 49.75.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 3:50.98): Kennett — McCluskey, Morneau, Smith and Moneypenny —second, 3:55.88).
High jump (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 5’10”): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’6”; and Nichipor, fourth, 4’9”.
Long jump (won by Emerson DeNitto, Kingswood, 18’6.75”): Troon, third, 17’8”; Harrigan, fifth, 17’; Nichipor, seventh, 15’3.5”; Glackin, eighth, 14’7.5” and Keegan, ninth, 10’1.75”.
Shot put (won by Alexander Luehrs, Plymouth, 33’3.25”): Tanner Smith, fifth, 23’8.75”.
Discus (won by Mark Alexander, Kingswood, 111’10”): Aiden Parsons, sixth, 63’6”.
Javelin (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 127’7”): Morneau, second, 125’; and Parsons, sixth, 76’1”.
Kennett took part in the return of the Newfound Relays after a four-year hiatus in Bristol on April 16. In the seven-school meet, which featured nothing but relays, both KHS finished second on the day to hosts Newfound. The Newfound boys edged Kennett by six points, 68-62, while the host girls topped the Eagles 70-63.
“All things considered it was a really enjoyable meet,” said Livingston. “What I like about meet is it truly is a team event.”
Results for the girls: 4X100-meter relay, KHS — Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Fayle and Wheat — won in 53.96.
4X800-meter relay: KHS — Perley, Lopashanski, Burton and Verran — won in 11:14. The KHS B team of Gove, DellaValla, Kendzierski and Ugino ran 12:22.
Distance medley relay: KHS — Burton (ran the 1,200), Lopashanski (400), Perley (800) and Ugino (1,600) — took second in 15:01 (Plymouth won in 14:45).
4X200-meter relay: KHS — Habert-Jaques, Fayle, Tuttle and Wheat — won in 1:55.94. The KHS B team of Kendyl Shackford, Bradbury and Kendzierski ran 2:16.76.
Discus: KHS — Groves, Light and Win — placed fourth with a total distance of178’9.5” (Newfound won with 229’10”).
Shot put: KHS — Garland, Light and Win —placed third with a distance of 64’10.5” (Newfound won with 83’5.25”).
For the boys: 4X100 relay: KHS — Troon, Glackin, Martin and Walcott — placed second in 48.52 (Sommersworth won in 48.32). KHS B team of McCluskey, Nichopor, Keegan and Harrigan ran 52.93.
4X200 relay: KHS — Glackin, Tristen Smith, McCluskey and Martin — won in 1:43.
4X400 relay: KHS — McCluskey, Moneypenny, Morneau and Tristen Smith — won in 3:59. KHS B team of Nichipor, Martin, Glackin and Biche ran 4:22.
4X800 relay: KHS — Biche, Morneau, Moneypenny and Dagger — placed second in 9:37 (Newfound won in 9:29).
Distance medley relay: KHS — Moneypenny (ran the 1,200), Morneau (400), Tristan Smith (800) and Biche (1,600) — took second in 13:17 (Newfound won in 12:35).
High jump relay: KHS — Harrigan (PR at 5’7”), Clark and Nichipor — won with a total height of 15’2”.
Shot put relay: KHS — Tanner Smith, Parsons and Daggett — placed sixth with a total distance of 71’10.5” (Newfound won at 109’3.75”).
Discus relay: KHS — Tanner Smith, Parsons and Morneau — placed fifth with a total distance of 142’2.5” (Winnisquam won at 222’5.5”).
4X100 co-ed relay: KHS — Troon, Fayle, Wheat and Walcott — won in 48.99. The KHS B team of Kendzierski, Clark, Catherine Shackford and Glackin ran 54.97.
The Eagles have nine meets this season, including two at home on April 26 with Berlin, Fryeburg Academy, Kingswood, St. Thomas and White Mountains Regional and May 4 with Berlin, Fryeburg Academy, Kingswood and Merrimack Valley. Both meets are scheduled for 4 p.m.
Gilford will play host for the annual Wilderness League meet on May 21.
The Division II State Meet is scheduled for May 28 at 9 a.m., followed by the Meet of Champions on June 4 and the New England Track and Field Championships on June 11.
