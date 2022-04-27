FRYEBURG — If the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team looks like it's playing slower than in previous years this spring — that’s a good thing. It means the Raiders are playing the way Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns wants them to.
“I want us to not be playing 100 mph,” Hodgman-Burns said by phone last Wednesday. “If you look at Waynflete (the top team in the league and defending state champs), they’ve very deliberate in their style of play. It looks like they’re not rushing. I’d like to see some deliberate pace to our play. We want to possess the ball and to just rush around the field.”
The Raiders went 7-7 last season and reached the Class C South quarterfinals. FA, the No. 8 seeds, hosted and beat Winslow 14-5 in the first round of the tournament. In the Elite Eight, top seed Waynflete hosted and beat Hodgman-Burns’s troops 12-1.
Fryeburg lost just three seniors — Will Galligan (a 30-goal scorer and Second-Team selection to the Western Maine Class C All-Stars), Andrew Turner and Dominic Zimel (garnered Western Maine Class C Honorable Mention accolades) — to graduation last May.
There are 34 boys out for the team this spring, including seniors Tyler Day, Sebastian Drosa, Job Fox (who was Class C Western Maine Honorable Mention last year), Liam Friberg, Robert Hallam, Dana Hamlin, Rohan Hikel and Zechariah Hoeft; juniors Patrick Drosa, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Patrick Harris, Gabriel McKenney, Peyton McMurtray, River Pullan, Noah Reid and Nicholas Turner; sophomores Tyler Bartick and Asher McKenney; and freshmen Julian Brito, Russell Carbonaro, Aidan Clement, Seamus Coleman, Holden Edenbach, Brayden Greaney, Nolan Harriman, Reid Irwin, Owen Reinbach and Chandler Thorne.
“We have 10 freshmen out this which is good since we only had one last year,” Hodgman-Burns said. “These freshmen can play, too. Seamus Coleman, a midfielder, scored two of our goals (at Gould). …We’ve been able to add a six to seven-game JV schedule, which will be good for this group.”
Joining Hodgman-Burns on the sidelines this season are assistants Liam Harriman, Will Galligan and Dr. Andrew Irwin. Harriman is the team’s defensive coordinator, while Galligan, who will play lacrosse for the University of Southern Maine next year, is the offensive coordinator. Irwin, who has coached with the Mount Washington Valley Lacrosse Club for several years, brings a wealth of knowledge to the program.
“I’ve got a great group to work with,” said Hodgman-Burns.
Hamlin has been chosen as a team captain and others could be added as the season progresses.
“All of our seniors and upperclassmen are natural leaders,” said H-B. “They’ve all taken the younger guys under their wings.”
While the Raiders have been able to get outside since the start of preseason on March 28, rain has been a bit of a foe when it’s come to scrimmages and opening day. FA was rained out of its season-opener at Traip Academy last Thursday. The match has been moved to later in the season.
A local exhibition match with state line neighbors Kennett High was also canceled on April 16 due to rain.
Fryeburg did travel to Bethel, Maine on April 13 for an exhibition match with Gould Academy. The match ended in an 8-8 draw. The teams did not play overtime since it was only a scrimmage.
“It was a fair result,” H-B said. “It was nice to be able to play.”
With good team depth, Hodgman-Burns hopes to be able to rotate his midfielders more this season.
“I think our depth is a strength,” he said. “Overall, the skill level is a lot higher than last year. We have a lot more guys who can catch and throw.
H-B added: “Our defense should be pretty decent. We slide pretty well. We have some hockey players out who are good athletes.”
Hodgman-Burns also feels comfortable with his goalkeepers. Patrick Harris came into this season having taken his play to another level, while Clement, a freshman, will serve as the backup netminder.
“We’ve got a good bunch of kids, but we’ve got to be more disciplined and can’t give up penalties,” he said while talking about team concerns. “We gave up three goals at Gould (while playing a man down due to penalties).”
Hodgman-Burns added: “Lacrosse is a great sport. You’re going to make a ton of mistakes but in this sport, you can have instant redemption with the next play.”
The team has talked about goals.
“I know improvement is a cliche,” said Hodgman-Burns, “but I want us to get better and bring the younger guys in the program along. …It would be great if we could host another playoff game. We’ve got to keep everyone healthy.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association has gone with an open tournament this school year, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
Last year, the Raiders were required to were masks during matches and training and had to follow strict COVID protocols. The news is much better on the COVID front this spring.
“We have no restrictions at the moment,” Hodgman-Burns said. “There were no masks on the bus (to and from Gould), playing music and all the normal things we did a few years ago. The boys are all excited that normalcy to a degree has come back.”
Fryeburg was scheduled to host Wells in its home opener on April 26 at 4 p.m. The Raiders have two more matches slated for the week with a home match versus Oxford Hills on Thursday, April 28 (4 p.m.), and a trip to Westbrook, Maine to play Westbrook on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
