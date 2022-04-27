FRYEBURG, Maine — The sky could be the limit for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team this season. The Raiders return a slew of talented athletes to the diamond this spring — all eager to make a deep playoff run in June.
“I think we’ll be good,” said Greg Allain, who enters his second season at the helm of the program. “We are full of athletes. We’ve got a ton of athletes — one through nine. I am excited to see what this team can do.”
Fryeburg went 11-5 last season and hosted a first-round playoff game but fell to Freeport. The Raiders lost Isaiah Day, Eddie Thurston, Gabe Rogers, Aidan Richardson and Bryce Micklon to graduation from that squad but by no means is the talent well empty.
The Raiders hosted Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Fryeburg (0-3) is scheduled to host Yarmouth on Friday, April 29 at 4:30 p.m.
There were 25 boys out for the baseball program this year. Allan plans to open the season with 13 on the varsity roster.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Dameon Doe and Noah Grant; juniors Camden Johnson, Bryan Chavez Martinez, Colton McCarthy, Caleb Micklon, Thomas Ontengco and Bryce Richardson, sophomores Sean Davis Ethan Lord, Gunnar Saunders and Austin Warren; and freshman Michael Malia.
Members of the junior varsity squad include junior Connor Konicki; sophomores Minjun Choi, Joseph Fusco, Mingang Kim, Minguen Kim, Mark Mageles and Louie Shin; and freshmen Samuel Day, Jagger Helwig and James Lougee.
This year’s team captains are Doe and Grant.
“They’re our seniors and they’ve been doing a good job,” Allain, who was elected into the Endicott Sports Hall of Fame in 2021, said. “We’ve got a very good group.”
Joining Allain in the dugout are veteran assistant coaches Stu Frost and Colin Micklon, while former Kennett High standout and coach Jim “Dewey” Hidden has crossed the state line to lead the junior varsity squad.
“Jim and I have worked together for several years (with the successful Home Run Bulldogs travel baseball program),” said Allain. “I’m very happy with our coaching staff.”
While Fryeburg didn’t have to wait for the snow to melt this spring, rain has been the main issue for the boys in navy blue and white.
“We’ve been able to get outside for a couple of weeks now which has been great,” Allain said. “Fortunately, we’ve been lucky with the rain. Other than a couple of days outside, we’ve been out on our field. The nice thing is our field drains really well.”
Fryeburg ran into a future Demon Deacon in the season-opener. Wake Forest signee Zach Johnston opened Greely’s season with a five-inning no-hitter as the Rangers beat Fryeburg 10-0 on April 15. A 6-foot-5 left-hander, Johnston, struck out 11 and walked none, but did hit two FA batters.
"The Johnston kid is a solid pitcher, for sure," said Allain. "Left-handed, keeps the ball down. He was probably 86-88 mph with his fastball. We struggled a little defensively. The game could have been closer."
Fryeburg fell 10-8 to York in its home opener last Thursday.
"We were down 8-0 after an inning and a half," Allain said. "We managed to battle back but ran out of innings. We hit the ball very well and had some tough luck."
He added: "I am really proud of the team for battling back and not rolling over. York is a top-of-the-league team and it's a good sign that we battled with them. Good things to come for us!"
The Raider bats remained hot on Monday, but fielding woes continue to haunt the local nine as they fell 15-13 to Gray-New Gloucester in Gray, Maine.
“Defensively, we could be better,” Allain said. “We’re trying to find the combinations of what works best. It’s been hard for our pitchers to be asked to get four or five outs in an inning. …We have to start making plays in the field more consistently.”
He added: “I will say, there is no quit in this group which is nice. We’re swinging the bats well. What I thought may be a question or a concern coming into the season hasn't been. Against both York and Gray, we were a play or two from getting (wins).”
Offensively on the afternoon, Micklon and Doe each laced a pair of double while Grant and Malia also doubled their pleasure with two-baggers. Lord had a hit that drove in two runs and walked three times. Malia, Grant and Saunders each had two RBI.
The Raiders also swiped a season-high 12 bases. Lord had four; Doe, three; Malia and Warren, two apiece; and Martinez one.
Grant, who took the loss in the opener, is again a key cog in the pitching arsenal for FA again this year.
“I think we’re deep when it comes to pitching,” Allain said. “Noah will be our main guy again but we have others who will help us.”
Lord, Saunders, Richardson, Malia and Martinez, who comes to the Academy from Panama, are all expected to see the bump this season for the Raiders.
Defensively, Micklon is making the jump from shortstop to catcher.
“He’s embraced the role,” said Allain. “Caleb is also going to hit in the middle of the order.”
He added: “I think defensively, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Ontengco is slated to start at first base, while Martinez should see action at first base and in right field where his strong arm plays well.
Richardson will start at second while Saunders slides into the shortstop position and Malia will open at third base.
The speedy Johnson is back patrolling centerfield and will be flanked by Doe in left and Martinez in right.
Lord, who hit cleanup as a freshman, brings one of the more potent bats to the plate in Western Maine. He’s also capable of playing multiple positions.
McCarthy, Davis and Warren round out the squad and should see plenty of action as the season unwinds.
“My philosophy,” Allain explained, “is I want to create a winning culture. I know JV is to learn and develop skills but I also want them to have success and those guys need to learn how to win, too.”
In his second year, Allain is pleased to see COVID restrictions have been lifted. For much of last season, Fryeburg players wore masks during games.
“We have no restrictions at all as of right now,” Allain said. “Hopefully, that continues.”
These Raiders love the game, and that was never more evident than last year when Allain gave his troops an afternoon off.
“I got a message from (then-athletic director) Sue (Thurston),” he said, “and she called to tell me you’ve got 10 players on the field taking batting practice. Most of those guys are still here and have bought into what we’re trying to do.”
Allain added: “The goal in my eyes is to get a banner raised here. I definitely think we can compete for one this season.”
