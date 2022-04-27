FRYEBURG — It is almost softball season at Fryeburg Academy, and the Raiders will look a little different this season, especially in the third and first base coaching boxes.
With “The Skipper” Fred Apt and Assistant Chris Dutton now in retirement it is the start of a new era in Fryeburg Softball. Mackenzie Buzzell, a former standout on the diamond for the Raiders, is the new head coach. Buzzell’s father, Fryeburg Recreation Director Rick Buzzell, also joins the fold as the No. 1 assistant and the hitting instructor.
Former Academy athletic director Sue Thurston takes over the junior varsity team and will help Buzzell with her coaching philosophy. Thurston also brings positive energy to the team based on encouragement and a strong work ethic.
Fryeburg went 14-4 last season and reached the Regional Finals where Cape Elizabeth rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to score a come-from-behind 5-4 victory in the Class B South Regional Finals at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine.
FA lost Jenna Dodge, Maddie Griffin, Emilia DeSanctis, Kayrin Johnson Courtney Dutton and Morgan Fusco to graduation last May.
Apt started coaching softball at the Academy in 1998, working as an assistant with Dede Frost and took over the program after the 1999 season, while Dutton, who joined the softball program in 2005 as the junior varsity coach, was the varsity assistant coach since 2008.
Apt’s record is an amazing 248-40. His teams have played in the Regional finals 10 times and brought home four state championships. The Raiders were 5-11 the first season under Apt.
Buzzell loved playing for and coaching with Apt.
“Some of the things that immediately stick out to me when I think of Coach Apt is that he had this amazing quality to make everyone around him feel special,” she said. “He makes you feel like you are a part of something so much bigger and greater than yourself. Playing for Coach Apt gave me a place to find a confidence that I didn’t know I had.”
She added: “He has left a mark on all his players because he cares about them not just as softball players but as people, too. He has helped me as a softball player, a person and now as a coach. He has been one of the greatest mentors, as he has taught me so much about the game. Although more importantly, he has taught me how to connect with others, and how to bring groups together to work towards a common goal. There was a time when I was ready to give up on softball because it wasn’t fun anymore, but then I played a season for Coach Apt. He helped me find a new love for the sport, a season that gave me lifetime memories, new confidence and a voice I never knew I had.
“There aren’t enough words for me to express how thankful I am for the time I have spent playing for and coaching with Coach Apt. Fryeburg Softball will miss him but he will always be a part of this program, and remembered for all that he has given it.”
Apt hoped Buzzell would succeed him.
“I really hope it’s Mackenzie and I have no problem saying that,” he said last June. “I think she would be good for the position and I think she’d do a good job. She obviously likes what we've done because she’s stuck around.”
The squad has some major positional question marks created by graduation. There were 26 girls out for softball this spring.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katie McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker; juniors Alegra Bartlett, Brooke Gerry, Abigail Ontengco, Allison Southwick and Shirkeyshaw Winters; and sophomores Jilyan Byrne, Maya Mayan and Ana Mallet.
Members of the JV squad are sophomores Emily Chaine, Emma Keaten, Lorna Schmidt and Lou Tilmanns; and freshmen Kialana Adams, Brie Charest, Delaney Forrest, Kayleigh Gordon, Bo Greta Hermann, Paige Lanouette, Hazel Lewis, Autumn MacDonald, Krista Mercier, Kylie Prouty-Allen, Jocelyn Roy and Sarah Shackford.
The Buzzell era got off on the right note on April 15 when Fryeburg opened the season with an 8-2 victory Greely in Cumberland, Maine.
The Raiders took the lead for good in the top of the first inning when Jones doubled and later scored on a single by McIntyre. FA added a run in the second on a Jones RBI single; tacked on a pair of unearned runs in the fourth on wild pitch and an Emery RBI base knock; and added three more in the sixth frame taking advantage of three Greely errors while Walker drove in a ru with a single.
Ontengco went the distance on the mound for Fryeburg, scattering nine hits while striking out six.
Buzzell is encouraged by the senior leadership demonstrated in practice thus far. Many players have multiple talents and can play many different positions. There are six seniors, six juniors and three sophomores. Fourteen players are out for the JV team this year.
The players started off practicing indoors switching to outdoor practice recently due to the early snowmelt. Buzzell reports that the opportunity to be outside has given the hitters a jump to getting comfortable at the plate before the opening game, scheduled for this Thursday, April 14 against Greeley in Cumberland, Maine.
Not all of the position players have been decided as the team battles in practice. With all the talent on this team, Buzzell cautions that the lineup may look very different from game to game.
Emery, a senior who brings leadership qualities from experiences in soccer and basketball, has had strong preseason scooping low throws at first base while perfecting her footwork around the bag as she did last year while becoming an all-conference first baseman.
Coach Buzzell has been impressed with Emery’s hitting this year. She will be counted on for leadership. Another player off to a solid start this season is centerfielder McIntyre. She became a solid performer in centerfield last year, continuing the outstanding play Fryeburg has become known for. From Jenny Hill to Buzzell and Brylie Walker, who just recently gave birth to a baby girl, centerfield has been well patrolled.
In the pitching circle, Ontencgo, who had a great winter of work, is the leading candidate to start. Jones will also see some time in the circle, along with time at shortstop, as well as time working as catcher behind the plate. Of course, finding a replacement at catcher for Miss Maine Softball Morgan Fusco will not be easy. Jones is counted on for her ability at the plate. Mallet will also see some time in the catching position. Walker returns to play third base, a position where she played last year, improving her play through hard work and repetition.
Purslow, Emma Rydman, Bartlett, Southwick and Mahan will see plenty of playing time for the Raiders.
We know the team will get plenty of community support. See you’ll at the games.
