CONWAY — Seven members of the Kennett High girls’ track team punched their tickets to the prestigious Meet of Champions which are scheduled to take place at Sanborn High School in Kingston this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. after turning in sensational performances under less than ideal conditions at the Division II Championships in Pelham last Saturday.
Sierra Parsons, Amy Burton and Aida Wheat all qualified individually while the 4x800-meter relay team of Shannon Abrams, Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley and Autumn Verran qualified to run on Saturday.
“The conditions last Saturday were probably the worst I’ve seen for a Division II Championship meet ever,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “The temperature was in the high 40s with rain and it was windy. The discus ring had so much later in it that (officials) had to to keep clearing it out.”
He added: “It’s going to be a week of extremes. Last Saturday we were in the 40s and this Saturday it’s supposed to be between 85-87 degrees and very humid. I’ve told the girls about the importance of keeping hydrated and staying in the shade.”
Kennett was well represented at the DII Championships with 10 girls and three boys competing in the meet, which was broken up into two shifts. The girls competed in the morning and then had to vacate the site to allow the boys to compete later in the afternoon.
“Our athletes couldn’t have done any better,” Livingston said. “Each one of them gave 100 percent of what they had on Saturday. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. We had a lot of great performances.”
The Kennett girls scored 27 points to finish sixth overall. Coe-Brown Northwood Academy took top team honors with 123 points, while Milford was a distant second with 78.
Parsons, the lone senior girl from KHS to participate in the meet, competed in the shot put and discus. In the shot put, she finished 12th with a toss of 23’9.25”. The event was won by Natalie Riley of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, 31’8.75”.
In the discus, won by Coe-Brown’s Riley with a throw of 102’3”, Parsons was third overall with a toss of 97’8”. Teammate Taylor Garland, a junior, fouled on her three attempts.
“Sierra is a really good competitor,” said Livingston.
The Eagles had three runners compete in the 800 meters, which was won by Windham’s Abby Hughes in 2:18.24. Burton, a junior, was third in 2:25.57, followed by Abrams, ninth, 2:37.86; and Perley, 10th, 2:38.24.
“All three ran personal bests,” Livingston said.
In the 100 meters, Wheat, a freshman, posted the fastest qualifying time at 12.95 seconds, but in the finals, she was charged with a false start and unable to run.
“I’ve never liked the one-and-done rule,” said Livingston. “In my option there ought to be one (false start) for the field and then if there’s a second one, you’re out.”
There was a happy ending as Wheat returned later in the meet and won the 200 meters in 26.72.
“Coming back from the 100, we had a nice conversation and then Aida ran a brilliant race,” Livingston said. “She did a remarkable job of putting the 100 aside.”
Sam Habert-Jaques, a junior, competed in three events on the day — the high jump, 300-meter hurdles and ran on the 4X400-meter relay team.
In the high jump, she just missed matching her career-best of 4’8”, finishing 10th at 4’6” (won by Milford’s Leslie MacGrath at 5’2”).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Habert-Jaques finished sixth in 52.81 (won by Oyster River’s Ella Stasko in 48.65).
In the 4X400 relay, she ran the first leg followed by Burton, Perley and Abrams to finish seventh in 4:36.08 (won by Oyster River in 4:18.62).
In the 4X800 relay, Abrams, a sophomore; Perley, a junior; and freshmen Verran and DellaValla finished fourth in 10:53.66. (won by Coe-Brown in 10:21.84).
For the boys, Coe-Brown edged Windham 112 to 104 for team honors.
Kennett did not score in the meet, but senior Bryce Hill came within 3/100ths of a second of qualifying for the 100-meter finals after running 11.91 (won by Merrimack Valley’s Seth Baylus in 11.06).
In the 300-meter hurdles, freshman Tyler McClusky was 11th in 49.08 (won by Windham’s Jackson Bomba in 41.55).
Junior Charlie Plummer qualified in the shot put and discus. In the shot, he finished ninth with a toss of 37’5.5” (won by Pembroke’s James Dupuis, 47’10.5”).
In the discus, Plummer was 11th with a throw of 105’7” (won by Goffstown’s Peyton Strickland, 156’3”).
The top four finishers from last Saturday, along with the top five in Division I and top three in Division III, along with the top eight overall relay times from the three divisions, qualify for this Saturday’s prestigious Meet of Champions.
