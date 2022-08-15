KHS Baseball - Sam Seavey and Brody Nagle All-State

Kennett baseball teammates (from let) Junior captain Sam Seavey was named a Division II All-Sate, First-Team selection while teammate Brody Nagle, a sophomore, was selected to the Third-Team All-State squad. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

CONWAY — While the season ended without post-season play, Coach Josh McAllister believes the Kennett High baseball team is on the right path to success. Coaches around the Granite State see the same thing as two Eagles, who will return to the nest next year, received All-State recognition.

As a junior and team captain, Sam Seavey was named to Division II First-Team All-State, while Brody Nagle, a sophomore garnered Third-Team All-State honors.

