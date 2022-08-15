Kennett baseball teammates (from let) Junior captain Sam Seavey was named a Division II All-Sate, First-Team selection while teammate Brody Nagle, a sophomore, was selected to the Third-Team All-State squad. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
CONWAY — While the season ended without post-season play, Coach Josh McAllister believes the Kennett High baseball team is on the right path to success. Coaches around the Granite State see the same thing as two Eagles, who will return to the nest next year, received All-State recognition.
As a junior and team captain, Sam Seavey was named to Division II First-Team All-State, while Brody Nagle, a sophomore garnered Third-Team All-State honors.
“It’s great to see two of our guys recognized,” said McAllister. “Both are very worthy.”
The Baseball Coaches Association of N.H. met at the end of the regular season and selected First-, Second- and Third-Team All-State players.
KHS went 3-15 in Division II last spring and missed out on the playoffs.
“We had a team (earned run average) of 5.12,” McAllister said. “We gave up 148 runs, which is an average of 8.2 runs per game. Of that 148, just 62 were earned runs. Forty percent of the runs we allowed this season were unearned (due to errors).”
Unfortunately, the Eagles were among the league leaders in errors among Division II teams.
McAllister said Seavey gave up 31 runs in his starts but only 12 of those were earned. He had an ERA of 2.23 minus the unearned runs.
Ramsey, who notched all three KHS wins this season, including pitching a no-hitter at Laconia, had a 3.10 ERA allowing 14 runs this season, but just five were earned.
“Last year, we only had seven varsity innings pitched return from the 2021 season,” said McAllister. “We’ll have 105 of 118 innings pitched returning next year. Our pitching should be very good.”
McAllister said Seavey struck out 40 batters in 31 innings this year; Ramsey fanned 16 in 20 innings pitched; and Jacob Brown recorded 26 strikeouts in 25 innings.
Kennett lost five seniors — Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille — to graduation in June.
The Eagles will return 10 lettermen in 2023 in seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; juniors Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and sophomores Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Devon Jakubec and Patrick Ramsey.
“We were 2-16 in 2017 and reached the Final Four two years later,” McAllister said. “I see a lot of similarities between that team and how this past season went. We’ll regroup. I’m already looking forward to next spring.”
He added: “I’m excited about where we are heading. I think we’re looking at a good window of opportunity for Kennett baseball over the next few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.