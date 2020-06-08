Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun has highlighted these Eagles over the past few weeks.
A three-year letter winner on the Kennett High boys’ soccer team, Santiago Ciro gave opposing defenses nightmares with his on-the-ball skills and his ability to find the open teammate with a pass.
Santi, a tri-captain on the team his senior year, received the prestigious boy's soccer award from Coach Dave Hart at the end of the season last fall. The award “is given to a player who from the first day of training to the last game has shown a consistent and always improving level of commitment to the team. He has proven to be a leader during training and during games."
Originally from Bogota, Columbia, Santi lives in Intervale, while not on the soccer pitch, Santi has a passion for marketing. He was one of 12 Eagles this winter to represent Kennett High at the annual New Hampshire DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Conference in Manchester Feb. 12-14.
Santi intends to study marketing and continue playing soccer this fall at Crown College in picturesque St. Bonifacius, Minn.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“Location, because I’ve always wanted to live close to a big city. I also get to play a competitive sport while I do my studies, which is like my dream. When I went to visit Crown I immediately felt welcome and already started to build relationships with the people there. Another important aspect is that Crown is a Christian college.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to play after high school. It’s always been a dream of mine.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“The pace of the game. It’s also more competitive.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“Everything looks fine and they are still planning on us coming back. They’ve given us the workouts and want us to start preparing for the season.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“No. I feel like that would be disappointing. You play obviously because you love the game but it’s still exciting to have the school pride and support.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“Track.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“Keep practicing. Practicing is key. Patience and persistence are also important. And setting small goals for yourself along the way as well as a big goal for each season. Also, encourage yourself to always do more at practices and games.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“Honestly just the excitement of seeing everyone together again at the beginning of each season. Everyone’s super excited, hopes are high and dreams are at a high, too.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“Yes. I would love to coach college soccer at some point.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“Right now I am missing my spring soccer season and being able to say goodbye to everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.