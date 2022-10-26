FA football - David Turner and Haden Fox

Fryeburg Academy Football Coach David Turner shares a play with senior Haden Fox during the annual homecoming game against Leavitt on Friday night. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — In the final game of the regular season the Leavitt Hornets defeated Fryeburg Academy 44-6 in front of a near capacity crowd at John H. Atwood Stadium on Homecoming Weekend at the Academy on Friday night. This is not the end of the season for the Raiders — they’re playoff bound once again.

FA (4-4) is the No. 6 seed for the Class C South playoffs. The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, this Friday (7 p.m.) to play the No. 3 Cape Elizabeth Capers (6-2).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.