FRYEBURG — In the final game of the regular season the Leavitt Hornets defeated Fryeburg Academy 44-6 in front of a near capacity crowd at John H. Atwood Stadium on Homecoming Weekend at the Academy on Friday night. This is not the end of the season for the Raiders — they’re playoff bound once again.
FA (4-4) is the No. 6 seed for the Class C South playoffs. The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, this Friday (7 p.m.) to play the No. 3 Cape Elizabeth Capers (6-2).
Coach David Turner's Raiders and Cape did not meet during the regular season.
In other first-round action scheduled for Friday, No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester hosts No. 5 York (5-3).
Leavitt (8-0) and Wells (6-2), this No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, received byes in the first round.
Last Friday, prior to kickoff against Leavitt, the Raiders honored seniors Jose Manuel Urquiza Francis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Colton McCarthy, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Joshua Wake for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Leavitt came into the game ranked No. 1 in the entire state of Maine. The Mad Hornets are large in weight, and fast a foot. The Raiders could not match up with Leavitt size wise.
The Raiders started with the ball and failed to move it against their oversized opponent. After punting, Gunnar Saunders recovered a Leavitt fumble. The Raiders turned to the swing pass on their second possession, but could not sustain a drive and punted again.
On its second possession, Leavitt managed some positive yardage with its run game until on a sweep right Galligan put his right shoulder right on the football abruptly ending the run and causing the ball carrier to cough up the ball which the Raiders recovered.
After failing to move the football the Raiders were forced to punt once again. This punt was costly for the men in blue as the Fryeburg punter Cam Johnson was roughed on the kick and his injury forced the junior to the sideline for the evening. Jordan Dutton filled in for as punter for the rest of the game.
The Leavitt offense got on track from that point forward. Quarterback Noah Carpenter, who threw for 122 yards, and rushed for 103, threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more.
The Hornets led 23-0 at the end of first quarter, and 30-0 at halftime.
At the break, the hometown crowd enjoyed free cookies and drinks provided by the Fryeburg Academy Homecoming Committee. The crowd was loud in welcoming the boys back to the field for the second half.
Leavitt took the kickoff and moved the ball to midfield where the Hornets tried a flanker screen pass. The pass deflected off the receiver’s hands and Saunders alertly intercepted the pass. Saunders carried the ball down the right side sideline in front of the Raider fans in the bleacher. He was tackled at the Leavitt five-yard line.
From there, Galligan ran a perfect angle route and Cohen Carter dropped a spiraling pass to him for the six points. There was heavy pressure on Carter as Galligan ran his pass route with an inside release to the goal line before angling to the back pylon deep in the far left corner of the end zone. Galligan was well covered, but Carter trusted that his teammate would come down with the touchdown catch.
The boys from Leavitt quickly responded as Carpenter drove them down the field for a score. The big play was a Carpenter sweep where he broke free for the end zone before Galligan chased him down at the 10 yard line. Leavitt scored two plays later on a pass from Carpenter to Dayton Calder.
Keegan Reny closed out the Hornets’ scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Galligan gobbled up the squib kick and headed straight up field — the correct way to return kicks. The kick coverage team pauses when the ball is returned quickly back at it and this sets up great blocking opportunities and opens up lanes for the returner to run through. Galligan returned the ball all the way to the Leavitt five yard line, but, unfortunately, the return was called back due to a Raider penalty.
POINTS OF INTEREST: In the very late going, Owen Galligan and Haden Fox showed us that they have more tools in their bag of tricks. Fox on a off-tackle to the right confronted the outside linebacker with a jump cut right to free himself for five extra running yards. Galligan, while sweeping right, came upon the strong safety and jumped in the air making himself skinny while he slivered past the defender. When the corner came up to support, Galligan made himself skinny once again and once again sleeked by the defender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.