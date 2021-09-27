FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team was flying high after impressive wins over Gray-New Glouchester, Greely and Poland, but ran into undefeated York on road on Thursday.
Coach Dede Frost has an amazing won/loss record against the high-powered Wildcats over the years, but on this occasion, the hosts came out on top 4-1.
The loss, which came on the heels of one of the best comebacks in recent memory as the Raiders rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to beat Greely 5-3 on in Cumberland, Maine, on Tuesday, dropped Fryeburg to 5-2 on the season.
York improved to 6-0 with the win.
“The first period remained scoreless although both teams had opportunities to put the ball in the net,” said Frost. “In the second period, York came on strong as we regrouped with some necessary substitutions, scoring three goals in 5 minutes.”
The Raiders were able to come back in the third period when Eliza Thorne broke away on a free hit and made her way down the field and took the ball all the way into the net unassisted. In the fourth period, York stuck one more in the net to close out the scoring.
“Although we did not walk away with a win, we did walk away feeling good about the game,” Frost said. “Suffering some injuries during the game, they never quit, never stopped giving 100 percent.”
Fryeburg wrapped up its three-game road trip with a jaunt to undefeated Cape Elizabeth (5-0-1) on Monday night for a match under the lights. It was also the Raider's first game on the turf of the season — something Frost’s troops were excited to experience.
Against Greely, the Raiders dug themselves a huge first-period hole, falling behind 3-0 as the Rangers scored five minutes into the contest, doubled their advantage to 2-0 with four minutes to play in the quarter; and went down 3-0 with 36 seconds left in the quarter.
“It was a somber two minutes break for us to face a 3-0 score and regroup after the first period,” Frost said. “The second period allowed us a bit of hope as Olivia Towne put the ball in the net on a pass across the cage from Jade Blood.”
At halftime, FA was still down 3-1.
“In the third period with 13 minutes remaining, Juliette Albert pushed the ball in from the wing to Camden Jones who tipped it past the Greely goalie to trim the deficit to 3-2.
With five seconds left in the third period, Agueda Ruiz carried the ball into the goal area and passed off to Eliza Thorne for the goal, tying the game at 3-3, setting the stage for a thrilling fourth period.
With four minutes left in regulation play, Juliette Albert popped in what proved to be the match-winner on a goal off the goalie’s pads. And only a few minutes later, Eliza Thorne swept the ball over the goal line off a drive from Ruiz on a penalty corner.
“It was good to be able to regroup and overcome,” Frost said. “The final score was not the important part of the game. Resilience and tenacity were the much more important takeaways.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to be at home for its next three games, starting with hosting Poland (1-7) on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and wraps up the week with a visit from Yarmouth (6-2-1) on Friday at 4 p.m.
It is amazing what these girls are accomplishing. Come out and watch them play.
