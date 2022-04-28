RYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High softball teams got together on the diamond on Bradley Street on April 21.
While it was merely a scrimmage for the host Raiders, it counted as a regular-season game for the girls from Conway. Fryeburg put the game away late, winning 14-2, but for local fans of the two storied programs, it was a great opportunity for them to see the local neighbors play ball.
For the fans of Fryeburg softball, it was the first opportunity to see the squad play at home. Everyone was there to get a look at this year’s Raiders. It is a great tradition started by former Head Coach Fred “The Skipper” Apt.
It was the first look at Raider pitcher Abby Ontenco. Abby throws a decent fastball and has good command. Abby’s fastball is just quick enough to make her change-up effective. Most impressive was her confidence in the circle.
Also, the Raiders appear to have the answer to who will replace catcher Morgan Fusco. Ana Maillett showed everyone she can play softball. She looks comfortable behind the plate. Ana will have to work on keeping Abby in the strike zone. When Abby fell out of rhythm she missed high and out of the strike zone.
When Abby stayed down she forced hitters to pound the ball in the ground or got a strikeout. Abby should have many successful outings this season.
The Raider infield is stone wall tight. Third baseman Emily Walker was error-free with many tough chances handled with ease before zipping a laser throw across the diamond to sure-handed Brooke Emery at first.
Also committed to excellence is shortstop Camden Jones who prevented hitters from reaching base by snaring sharply hit line drives headed for left field.
Longtime Raider fans will remember Coach Mackenzie Buzzell’s mom, Jackie (Eastman) Buzzell was quite a third baseman when she played.
Second baseman Shelby Purslow was solid at second base knocking down possible hits before throwing runners out.
One of Coach Buzzell’s points of emphasis this season is for the team to be alert and play with mental and physical energy along with confidence. She was very pleased with her team’s play.
At the plate the Raiders were impressive. While the Raider hitters were aggressive they were also selective. They let pitches out of the hitting zone go by while attacking pitches in their hitting zone aggressively with what appeared to be an up-the-middle focus.
One of the most impressive hitters on the Raiders is Jones. She walks up to the plate and settles into the batter’s box with such confidence she has to have the pitcher’s attention. Once in the box, Jones stands up tall with her strong magic hands cocked and ready to fire.
When the pitch comes in if it is in the go zone, Jones leads with her front shoulder, then fires those magic hands pulling the barrel of the bat through the hitting zone with speed and strength. When the barrel contacts the ball it sounds different than it does with other hitters. It is just a beautiful thing to watch.
Another impressive at-bat was Emery’s single to left-centerfield. She patiently got ahead in the count, then from the left-handed batter’s box appeared to just serve a high outside pitch to the opposite field for a RBI single. With runners on the move everywhere, Emery used her speed to cruise all the way around to third.
Purslow made some impressive contact, and Emily Walke had a good afternoon at the plate while Katy McIntyre blasted two home runs. The second one was a grand slam which ended the game.
See you at the games.
