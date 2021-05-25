FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy baseball team (10-4), stretched its win streak to eight games with a sweep of the Gray-New Gloucester (2-10) season series, winning away 8-3 last Tuesday, and sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday (Senior Day), by 5-1 and 12-0 scorelines. Only Yarmouth (11-2, first in the southern B conference), brought the Raiders back to the loss column, besting FA by 10-1 on Monday in Yarmouth.
This new week started well enough for the visiting Raiders when they put up a run in the top of the first inning. The Clippers (11-2) quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, and pushed the lead to 7-1 through three innings against regular catcher and spot starter Eddie Thurston.
Things just did not fall the Raiders way, as they were held to three hits and committed two errors. Coach Greg Allain, while admitting it was "a tough one to lose," felt nonetheless, "we feel like we can compete with them."
The Raiders left little doubt of their superiority over three games against Gray-New Gloucester (2-12) last week. The Patriots did hang tough, holding their home game to a 3-3 tie entering the seventh inning on May 19. But then the Raiders exploded for five runs to put the contest away. Fryeburg took advantage of five walks and five hit batsmen to keep the basepaths active all afternoon. Gunnar Saunders drove in runs with a double and Ethan Lord had two hits on the afternoon. Noah Grant went the distance to record the win on the mound.
Four days later, Grant reprised his complete game victory performance in the morning game, and Lord earned the shutout in the afternoon follow-up.
Between games, Allain, FA Athletic Director Sue Thurston and Fryeburg fans honored this year's seniors (Isaiah Day, Eddie Thurston, Gabe Rogers, Aidan Richardson and Bryce Micklon) and their families for their commitment to the program. Fittingly, the seniors had a banner day at the plate, with Day getting on base consistently, Thurston driving the ball well, Rogers improving his already outstanding on-base percentage and designated hitter Richardson continuing to come through with big hits and runs batted in. Micklon, sidelined by injury all season, has been a consistent voice of leadership at all games and practices this spring.
The Raiders look to close the season strong when they host Waynflete/NYA (7-4) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and wrap up the regular season on Tuesday June 1 hosting Oxford Hills (8-0) at 4 p.m. While uncertain about how the playoffs will sort out, Allain is hopeful that the Raiders, currently third in Class B South, will merit a first round home state tournament playoff game.
