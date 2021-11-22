FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy put a wrap on another outstanding fall sports season on Nov. 18 with its annual sports night in the Wadsworth Arena. With Athletic Director John Gordon serving as master of ceremonies on his first sports awards, the evening featured several athletes being recognized for their accomplishments this autumn. It was another banner season for Raider Nation.
Once again student-athletes talked about their respective seasons, sharing some of their highlights and light moments with teammates. Then it was onto the award winners.
In golf, Raider Awards went to Samuel Day and Quinn Hagerty.
In girls’ cross-country, the Iron Will Award went to Alanna Nataluk, while the Most Improved Award went to Isabel Macht.
In boys’ cross-country running, the Iron Will Award went to Arthur Baptista while the Most Improved Award went to James Lougee.
In mountain biking, the Coach’s Award went to Brayden Greaney, while the Most Improved Award went to Owen Reinbach.
In field hockey, the Most Valuable Player Award went to Camden Jones, while the Captain’s Award went to Shelby Purslow.
In girls’ soccer, the Most Improved Player Award went to Maya Mahan, while the Coach’s Award went to Katy McIntyre.
In boys’ soccer, the Coach’s Awards went to Marcos Barrionuevo and Dana Hamlin.
In football, Raider Awards went to Job Fox and Tyler Day.
Recognized as All-Academic seniors with a 3.2 GPA were: in field hockey — Juliette Albert, Jade Blood, Camden Jones, Maddison Lavertu-Foreman, Shelby Purslow and Eden Voter; in football — Charles Campbell and Jackson Witchley; in cross-country — Amanda Howe, Sophia Milo and Alanna Nataluk; in soccer — Marcos Barrionuevo, Brooke Emery, Liam Friberg, Taylor Gunther, Rohan Hikel, Ian Jacobson, Danali Jensen, Joseph Jensen, Zoe Kleban, Adriana Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker; and in mountain biking — Padric McGrath.
Many Raiders were honored with All-Conference selections.
In girls’ soccer, Katy McIntyre, Second-Team.
In football, Bobby Hallam and Jackson Witchley were named Campbell Conference, First-Team; and Charlie Campbell, Tyler Day, Job Fox, Hayden Fox, Will Hallam and Caleb Michelin were tabbed for Honorable Mention.
In boys’ soccer, Jacob Adams, First-Team; Graham Blood, Second Team; and Marcos Barrionuevo, Dana Hamlin and Tim Eulenberger were chosen for Honorable Mention.
In field hockey, Eliza Thorne and Camden Jones, First-Team; and Gabby Ruiz Perez, Second-Team.
In cross-country, Alanna Nataluk, First-Team.
Some Raiders earned their “3 Star status,” meaning they have lettered for the third time as an athlete at Fryeburg Academy. It could be three times in one sport or a combination of sports. Recognized were seniors Juliette Albert, Charles Campbell, Taylor Gunther, Adriana Mas Soto and Mason Whitaker; juniors Ashleigh Barite, Grace Murley, Chloe Sartre and Allison Southwick; and sophomores Tyler Bartick, Samuel Johnson, Ethan Lord and Austin Warren.
