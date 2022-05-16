FRYEBURG — With six games left in the regular season, the Fryeburg Academy baseball team is looking to put things together on the diamond in the chase for a playoff spot.
The Raiders came into the week at 2-7, but a further look at the record shows that eight of those games were decided by four runs or less.
“All of the games have been really close, we’re playing with everyone,” Coach Greg Allain said by phone on Monday. “We have six games left, and the message is a simple one, it’s time to get hot.”
Fryeburg had three games in three days last week, falling 5-2 on the road to Freeport (8-1) on May 9; hosting and beating Morse (3-5) on Tuesday; and then coming just short at rival Lake Region (3-6) on Wednesday.
The Raiders and Lakers were scheduled to meet Monday afternoon in Fryeburg to wrap up a home-and-home series. Results were not known as of press time.
Allain said it took a little while for the Raiders to get going in Naples, Maine on Wednesday.
“A lot of time, we play really hard and play the game the right way, but we seem to have a few times where we have judgment lapses,” he said. “I don’t want to say we’re young because we’re not. We only have two seniors but have some guys who have played the game. What we’ve been doing is running into scenarios that we haven’t seen before. To the player’s credit, they don’t make the same mistake twice.”
Fryeburg got off to a quick start when Gunnar Saunders laced a leadoff double.
“He ended up scoring, but it took us all three outs to score him,” Allain said. “We had an opportunity for a big inning but couldn’t string the hits together.”
He added: “Our M.O. has been to try and claw our way from behind. We were down 8-2 going into the top of the seventh when we scored two runs and ended the game with the bases loaded. We had the tying run at the plate and (the Lake Region) first baseman made a nice play to his right to end the game. We can’t leave things to the last minute.”
Against Morse, Bryce Richardson had three hits for FA in the win while Dameon Doe and Brian Martinez each had a pair.
Noah Grant went the distance on the bump to collect the win for FA. He twirled a four-hitter. After the Shipbuilders scored twice in the top of the first inning, the talented senior and the defense behind him shut their guests down.
“Noah threw well,” said Allain. “He only allowed just one earned run.”
Fryeburg go on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the third inning and took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth. Allain’s crew tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth frame.
“We finally started to hit a bit with runners on base,” Allain said. “I know we can figure this out, and when e do, look out. If we had gotten some timely hitting or had a few bad hops go our way, it’s a completely different season at this point.”
Allain is optimistic heading into the home stretch of the season.
“I really think we’re going to figure it out,” he said. “Deal with adversity only makes you better in the long run. All the guys still have the same three goals on why they want to play — they enjoy the sport; want to win; and they enjoy competing.”
The Raiders are scheduled to close out the week with two road games, traveling to Poland (4-4) on Wednesday (4 p.m.), and then a short trek to Hiram, Maine, to play Sacopee Valley (8-2) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
