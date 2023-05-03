FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy baseball team knocked off No.1 and previously undefeated Wells 3-2 on Monday, winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning when senior Bryce Richardson scampered home following a throwing error.
The win lifted the Raiders to 4-3 on the season and has Coach Greg Allain’s troops riding a three-game winning streak.
The Raiders had been scheduled to travel to Wells (4-1) on Monday, but the Warrior’s field was underwater, so the game was moved to Fryeburg.
“I’m glad we were able to get it in,” Allain said by phone Tuesday. “It was a competitive game, we battled. We didn’t necessarily hit like we can. We didn’t put a lot together offensively, but we played fairly decent.”
Making his third start of the season on the mound for Fryeburg, Bryan Martinez Chavez turned in a dominating performance, scattering just three hits over six innings of work. Teammate Daniel Kim pitched a scoreless seventh frame to pick up the win.
FA outhit the Wells 8-3 with Alexis Castillo and Tom Ontengco leading the hit parade with two apiece.
The Raiders took the lead in the bottom of the second, but the Warriors responded quickly with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. After Fryeburg tied the game in the fourth, the hosts won it in the seventh.
“I wish I could tell you we did it dramatically,” Allain said, smiling. “We had Bryce on second and Alex (Allain) on first when Edgar Real hit a ground ball to first. The first baseman threw to second and the shortstop tried to tag Alex before he caught the ball. It got away from him and Richardson came around third to score.”
The Raiders were slated to travel to Morse (1-5) on Wednesday but the contest was rained out and moved to Friday (4 p.m.).
