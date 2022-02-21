PORTLAND, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team is playing its best at the right time and turning some heads along the way. The No. 5 seeded Raiders dismantled No. 4 seed Gray-New Gloucester 66-55 at the Portland Expo on Saturday to advance to the Final Four in the Class A South Region.
Fryeburg (11-9) is scheduled to meet No. 1 Falmouth (17-2) at the Expo on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug; juniors Geri Daiu, Will Hallam, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson and Jordan Zerner; and sophomores Boone Douglass, Jordan Dutton and Gunnar Saunders.
Saturday marked the third time Gray (8-11) and Fryeburg played this season. The schools split their regular-season meetings with Gray winning 64-49 at home on Jan. 4, and then the Raiders winning 60-54 in overtime at home on Feb. 5.
Gray Coach Ryan Deschenes figured on an uptempo pace and the large court of the Expo would be to the Patriot’s advantage. He had used a 1-2-2 half-court press in an earlier matchup with the Raiders and came from behind to force overtime before losing to the Raiders in Gray. Deschenes used the 1-2-2 half-court press the way it should be used as a change of pace defense, and it worked.
The large court at the Expo, however, was an advantage for the Raiders. After all, the Raiders play and practice at the Wadsworth Arena which is an open-air arena. The boys from Fryeburg were right at home in the Expo. With the depth that the Raiders have, it was too much for the Patriots to handle. Some teams have trouble with depth perception in an open-air arena, and it affected the Patriots in the first quarter as they only shot 29 percent.
Of course, the Fryeburg defense had something to do with that. Halfway through the first quarter, Coach Daniel Thomas wisely went to his bench subbing in Geri Daiu. Daiu scored a quick basket, followed by a 3-point field goal as the Raiders opened up a first-quarter lead. Up until Daiu’s outbreak the Fryeburg team had relied on the scoring of Will and Bobby Hallam to take a slight advantage. Fryeburg led 13-8 at the end of the first frame.
The Raiders led 28-20 at the break. Fryeburg outscored the Patriots 22-16 in the third quarter to grow its lead to 50-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Fryeburg scored big at the end of the third to take charge going into the fourth. The big basket came on a Will Hallam low post layup and foul. Liam Quinn came up with a big offensive rebound, and although he could not score he went to the line and made one of two free throws to add to the Raiders impressive 22-point quarter. The final points of the quarter were scored on two Gunnar Saunders free throws.
The depth handled the pressure, and Jordan Zerner played shutdown defense on Gray’s best player Jay Hawkes, limiting him to just four first-half points and 19 for the game. The press remained on as Fryeburg continued to break it with passing and scoring. GNG had no answer for “Big” Will Hallam. Will had 21 points on 10 of 12 shooting with eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
“The 6-foot-9 guy, it’s nice to have,” Deschenes told the Sun Journal following the game. “We tried to have the tempo be high, but credit to Fryeburg, their guards could handle that pace. They are deep enough that they can have three guys come in and still play really good defense.”
Will has worked hard to learn the game. His foul shooting has improved as well, maybe because he has been at the line quite often after a made basket.
Coach Thomas described it this way, “‘Big’ Will played as big as he is tonight.”
Bobby Hallam had 10 points and nine big rebounds while Saunders added 10 points and five rebounds; Ben Vlug, eight; Quinn, seven; Daiu, five; Jordan Zerner, three, and along with his great defensive effort grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists; and Roy Mugabe, two. Meanwhile, Bryce Richardson had six huge rebounds. Against a 3-point shooting team like GNG, your forwards and guards have to rebound and Fryeburg’s did.
With one game at the Expo under their belts, the Raiders and their five-game win streak are moving on and they continue to sharpen their ax as they go.
“I think we are playing some of our best basketball all year,” Thomas told the Sun Journal. “I think we can still improve. We are all healthy and I think the only team that can beat us is us.”
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other Elite Eight action at the Expo on Saturday, No. 3 Marshwood beat No. 11 Biddeford 47-30; No. 2 Greely beat No. 10 Brunswick 58-41; and No. 1 Falmouth beat No. 9 Westbrook 59-39.
On Wednesday, No. 2 Greely hosts No. 3 Marshwood on the opener at 6 p.m., and then it’s Falmouth vs. Fryeburg in the 7:45 p.m. nightcap.
The Raiders and Navigators did not meet during the regular season.
