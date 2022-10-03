CONWAY — The Kennett High football team used a balanced offensive attack — 225 yards rushing and 120 yards passing — to defeat Sanborn 36-6 in Kingston on Friday night.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-2 in Division II play, while the Indians fell to 1-4.
“We were happy to go down there and get the win,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “Plus, some other things went out way. Pembroke (2-3) upset St. Thomas (3-2) 14-12 (in Pembroke on Saturday), and Souhegan (5-0) knocked off Plymouth (3-2, in Plymouth on Saturday, 46-0). We’re right back in the thick of the playoff race.”
He added: “We had a good focussed week of practice. I think we played a clean game with no penalties or turnovers (after six penalties and five turnovers the week before in a 13-7 at St. Thomas).”
Friday’s game had originally been scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but Kennett asked to move the game up a day to SAT testing on Saturday.
Sanborn scored first, capping off a short drive with a one-yard Scott McGibbon touchdown with 10:07 to play in the opening quarter.
Kennett responded with its second possession. Starting from its 28-yard line, KHS needed eight plays to find the end zone. Evan Koroski had a 22-yard run; Body Nagle connected on a 13-yard pass to Sam Seavey; Sean Carrier had a 17-yard run; and Koroski had a punching 17-yard run to get the ball to the Sanborn four. Two plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Nagle connected with Seavey on a two-yard TD pass.
Daven Bailey booted the extra point to give Kennett the lead for good 7-6 with 11:55 left in the first half.
The Eagles scored again the next time they got the football, going 69 yards on 10 plays, culminating with Nagle hitting Carrier in the flats on a picture-perfect 17-yard touchdown pass.
Bailey, who has a 16 consecutive PAT streak going, booted the extra point for the 14-6 lead with 4:08 left in the quarter.
Kennett opened the second half with another scoring drive.
Starting from midfield, the boys from Conway needed just eight plays to find the land of six. Speedy Tyler Walcott capped the drive with a 12-yard TD run around the right side untouched. Koroski ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-6 with 9:11 left in the quarter.
The Eagles added two more touchdowns on a run by Carrier and a TD catch by Seavey.
Statistically, Koroski gained 102 yards on 12 carries; Carrier rushed for 84 yards on 12 attempts; and Walcott had 33 yards on three carries.
Nagle was 15-23 through the air for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Seavey hauled in four passes for 57 yards; Bailey had six catches for 40 yards; Carrier had two receptions for 21 yards; and Walcott had a catch for seven yards.
Defensively, Carrier led the Eagles with nine tackles; Kyle Stearns had seven; Bailey and Noah Nowell, five each; Koroski, four; Matt Burke and Seavey, three apiece; and Tavon Porter and David Silvia, two each.
After two weeks on the road, the Eagles are scheduled to return to Gary Millen Stadium this Friday (7 p.m.) to play Bow (4-1) in a game with playoff implications.
“We need to have a good week of practice and come ready to compete with Bow on Friday night,” said Stearns. “This is a game we have to have. They are all pretty much must-win games at this point.”
Stearns said the Falcons like to run the football and also have a talented quarterback. Bow has scored at least 28 points in its first five games.
“We haven’t beaten them in a while,” Stearns said. “They are a solid, well-coached football team. We can’t afford to come out flat against them. We need to be the more physical team.”
Bow is going off a 31-10 win at home over Merrimack Valley (2-3) last Friday night.
