FRYEBURG — Morgan Fusco, the top catcher in high school softball in the Pine Tree State, has been selected as Miss Maine Softball for 2021. The recent Fryeburg Academy graduate received the award last week in a ceremony at the Cage in Gray, Maine.
Miss Maine Softball is presented to the state’s top senior player. Coaches nominate players and then the Maine Softball Coaches Association selects the recipient. Morgan was to have received the award between the underclassmen and senior All-Star Games last week, but they were sadly rained out.
Morgan, the daughter of Amanda and Michael Fusco of Fryeburg, is the second Raider to win the state’s most prestigious softball award. All-State pitcher Hannah Hill, who went on to play for Seton Hall and Maine, received the award in 2009. In 2009, she led the Raiders to a 2-1 victory of Medomak Valley in the state championship game and gave the Raiders a 19-1 record and capped her four-year career at the Academy with a 64-12 mark.
Pitcher Bella Dickinson, of Scarborough High, who had a career record of 25-0 with a 1.04 ERA while batting .478 and driving in 80 runs, was the 2020 recipient. Despite not having a season, the Maine Softball Coaches Association voted on the winner based on career achievements. Dickinson is continuing her softball career at Southern New Hampshire University.
Morgan posted amazing statistics for Fryeburg (14-4) helping the team reach the Western Maine Regional Finals where the Raiders fell 4-3 to eventual state champions Cape Elizabeth. She collected 36 hits in 18 games; posted a .620 batting average; an on-base percentage of .679; scored 32 runs; drove in 29; had eight doubles; seven home runs; stole 13 bases; and struck out just once.
“Morgan is very, very deserving,” said Coach Fred Apt. “Statistically, she had the goods, but she’s more than just the numbers. She’s a great kid and a great teammate. She works hard all the time and never shied away from being a team leader for us.”
Apt laughs when he talks about Morgan as a catcher.
“She came to us as a catcher,” he said. “I can’t take credit for that. Morgan is a worker. She kept working harder and harder each season to be the best catcher she could be. Through Hannah's career, I called all the pitches. This year, Morgan called almost every pitch. There would be one or two times when I’d say, ‘Morgan I need this (pitch),’ but we were on the same page almost the entire time.”
He added: “Dennis Grove, an umpire, had one of our games this year and Morgan made a play on a pop-up, and he said, ‘Fred, high school players don’t make that play,’ and I said, ‘I know, but Morgan does.’”
Assistant Coach Chris Dutton agreed with the choice.
“Morgan had an impact in so many ways, leading by example, from her fiery competitiveness to playing through pain and injuries,” he said. “She was always willing to teach and willing to learn new things and did anything it took to improve herself, but, more importantly, also to help better her teammates in any way.
He added: “Off the field, she was a very well-rounded student and very supportive teammate. She loved to learn and gain any advantage possible, but her willingness to help others — for example as a catcher she loved to work with other catchers in the program to get better and help with their talents and confidence to improve to help the program. She has a high level of passion for the game and gives us coaches a lot of respect and energy to help the program succeed each year.”
Dutton was thrilled to see Morgan named Miss Maine Softball.
“Offensively, Morgan was a top hitter in the state all 3 years of play and arguably the best defensive catcher in the conference, if not all of the state. She has speed and power offensively and great arm and defensive skills behind the plate. Several coaches would speak of her all-around skills and competitive nature repeatedly throughout the season at games.
He added: “She's just a pleasure to have coached and I'm excited to go watch her at the next level at Colby College in the next 4 years. Her parents, Mike and Amanda, have been great with giving her the opportunities to play unlimited softball all year-round and the resources to become a great player and person. Kudos to them and Morgan for their dedication and work ethics.”
Morgan, a three-time Western Maine All-Conference, First-Team, selection in softball, will attend Colby College in Waterville, Maine, this fall. The Mules, who play in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, went 5-9 in a COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated season. She plans to study radiology.
Morgan also played soccer at Fryeburg Academy, didn’t shy from the action, suiting up as the team’s goalie and twice earned Western Maine All-Conference, First-Team honors.
Morgan, who is playing ball this summer for the prestigious Maine Thunder, answered the Sun’s questions by email on her way to and from the tournament over the weekend in Massachusetts.
Age: 18.
Family: “My Mom, dad and brother — Michael, Amanda and Joey.”
Hometown: Sebago, Maine.
When did you start playing softball? “Five in T-ball.”
Were you always a catcher? “Catching has always been my primary, but I’ve also always trained as utility. I am comfortable in all positions on the field except in the circle.”
What led you to become a catcher? “Most of the reason why was because I looked up to my dad, who was a catcher. As silly as this sounds, I think that I also realized that being involved in every play at that young age was more fun than picking dandelions and making mounds in the dirt. After that, it just stuck.”
How did you learn about being this year’s recipient of the Miss Maine Softball Award? “After the senior all-conference game was canceled, I was called as I was on my way home. They asked me if I could meet them at a softball facility in Gray, but would not tell me why.
What do you like most about the sport? “I love that softball is a team sport where you have to rely on each other to succeed but you also get to perform as an individual. Another part I love is how complex the mental side of the game can be.”
Who are you playing for this summer? “Maine Thunder for Phil and Grace McGouldrick.
What are your plans for next year? “I’m super excited to be studying at Colby College where I will also play softball.
You can hit for average and also swing a powerful bat. What is your approach to hitting? “In the very beginning, my dad started my foundation in softball. In hitting specifically, he instilled the importance of proper technique, seeing the ball early off of the hip, and swinging solely for contact. He always told me to drive for singles and doubles and good things would happen. My goal at each at-bat is to get a base-hit to help the team’s effort. If the right pitch and good mechanics bring the home run, then that’s even better. Ultimately, I’ve learned that I just have to go with the pitch, no matter where it comes in, by adjusting my hands to put the ball in play. This has greatly increased my chances of success at the plate.”
What was your favorite part of Fryeburg Softball? “It honestly felt like a huge family that was the heart of a tremendous amount of community support. On home game days, you’d see chairs lined behind the dugout far before game time.”
Could you see yourself coaching one day? “Absolutely! I really love working with younger players and I just can’t see my involvement in this sport ending in only four short years.”
Advice to young softball players? “Remember why you started playing in the first place and always try to have fun even when it’s time to be serious.”
Do you have a favorite athlete? “Dustin Pedroia.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Definitely Pedroia because he’s everything in a player I strive to be… he’s not the biggest or the strongest athlete out there but an absolute dirt dog. His grit, determination and ability to be a great teammate is something I look up to.”
