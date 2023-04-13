Senior Tessa Capozzoli runs between her teammates during the senior recognition at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Merrimack Valley on Oct. 11. Capozzoli, who earned All-State, First-Team for the second year in a row, has been selected to suit up for New Hampshire to play in the annual Twin State game next June. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Tessa Capozzoli has been chosen was a captain along with Berlin High junior Ava Bartoli of the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett cooperative girls’ hockey team. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Tessa Capozzoli had a solid season for the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett cooperative girls’ hockey team. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
Tessa Capozzoli is a leader on and off the athletic field and ice for both the Kennett High field hockey and the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett ice hockey teams. A team captain for both squads during this her senior year, Tessa is a fierce competitor and and even better ambassador for good sportsmanship.
Last fall, Tessa was chosen for Division II All-State, First-Team, honors and also has been selected to represent New Hampshire this spring in the annual Twin State field hockey game against Vermont.
Here is a little bit more about this talented senior:
Age: 17.
Family: Parents Jerry and Michelle Capozzoli and older sister Camden.
Hometown: North Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Field hockey and ice hockey.”
How long have you been playing: “Since the third grade for both.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Winning the 2020 Division II Field Hockey Championship.”
What makes a good teammate in your opinion: “Someone who is committed, hardworking, composed and has a good attitude.”
What's your goal for the future: “To play field hockey at the collegiate level and become a prosecutor.”
Pre-game rituals: “Jam session with my teammates.”
Favorite food: “Pasta.”
Favorite movies: “Home Alone.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Yellowstone.’”
Favorite athlete: “Cassie Sumfest (USA Field Hockey Team).”
Favorite sports team: “New England Patriots.”
Favorite subject: “English.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Hard work and dedication will take you a long way.”
Future plans: “Go to college, travel and play field hockey.”
