Tessa Capozzoli is a leader on and off the athletic field and ice for both the Kennett High field hockey and the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett ice hockey teams. A team captain for both squads during this her senior year, Tessa is a fierce competitor and and even better ambassador for good sportsmanship.

Last fall, Tessa was chosen for Division II All-State, First-Team, honors and also has been selected to represent New Hampshire this spring in the annual Twin State field hockey game against Vermont.

