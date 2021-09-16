NAPLES, Maine, — In a game between rivals both off to hot starts Kelsey Johnson of Lake Region slipped the only goal of the game past the Fryeburg goalie in the first half on Tuesday and the Lakers went on to win 1-0.
The loss, the first of the season for Dede Frost’s troops, saw Fyeburg slip to 3-1, while the Lakers improved to 2-1 with the win.
The Raider offense which had been quite effective to open the season was neutralized by the Lake Region defense.
The teams are scheduled to play once again later in the season in Fryeburg on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Fryeburg was rained out of its Wednesday home match against York (2-0). It has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
The Raiders had been looking to get back in the win column this week at home when they were to have taken on Freeport (0-3) at home this Friday, but the match was postponed Thursday. The make-up date is still to be determined.
The Falcons are coming off a 5-0 loss at Cape Elizabeth (2-0) last Saturday.
Lake Region is scheduled to host Poland (1-2) also on Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.