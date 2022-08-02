Alex Clark wins the race to a loose ball for the Kennett High boys' soccer team in its final match of the 2021 regular season against Souhegan last October. Clar is looking forwad ot his senior year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The 2022 fall sports preseason informational meeting for all Kennett High School athletes and their parents will be held this coming Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code. Students and parents will then have separate team meetings with their coaches.
A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, should contact Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics). Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are two sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.
Weaver shared the latest practice schedule:
Cross-country
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15 from 7-9 a.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring running shoes, comfortable/weather appropriate clothing and water.
If anyone has any question, contact Coach Bernie Livingston for further details at (603) 447-6626 or by email at bernliv03818@yahoo.com.
The first meet — the Paul Letarte XC Invitational is scheduled for Sept. 10 (10 a.m.) at Great Glen Trails.
Field hockey
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15, from 8-9:30 a.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring their stick, shin guards, mouth guard, cleats, sneakers and water. Please arrive 15 minutes early. A full schedule will be provided at the team’s preseason meeting on Monday (Aug. 8).
For more information, contact Coach Amanda Werner at (609) 304-5630 or by email at a_werner@sau9.org.
The first game is scheduled for Aug. 26 (4:30 p.m.) at home against Oyster River.
Football
Any student who hasn’t received equipment should call or email Coach Scott Stearns before Aug. 12 to make arrangements to get it. Practices begin Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m., with the locker room open at 4:30 p.m. Students should bring cleats, shorts, T-shirt and water bottle.
For more information, contact Coach Scott Stearns at (603) 520-8339 or by email at s_stearns@sau9.org.
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 2 (7 p.m.) at home against Gilford-Belmont.
Golf
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the North Conway Country Club. Time will be decided at the preseason team meeting. Players should bring their clubs and water.
The first match is scheduled for Aug. 24 (3:30 p.m.) at NCCC against Kingswood, Portsmouth and St. Thomas.
Mountain bike
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 after school. Bikes may be dropped off for students before the school day begins that morning at the MTB shed at the rear of the school next to the Gary Millen Stadium. The shed door will be unlocked and ready to receive bikes. Students will meet after school on Sept. 6 ready for practice. Bikes may be stored in the shed for the remainder of the season or may be picked up each Friday after practice.
Please make sure to bring a water bottle, ANSI approved helmet and proper footwear (clipless pedals preferred).
For more information, contact Coach Chris Darling at (207) 312-7428 or by email at c_darling@sau9.org.
Soccer (boys)
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. A full schedule will be handed out on the first day of practice. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
For more information, contact Coach Kevin Lebel at (207) 890-8510 or by email at ke_lebel@sau9.org.
The first match is scheduled for Aug. 26 (4 p.m.) at home against John Stark.
Soccer (girls)
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:30-9 a.m. and 6-7:45 p.m. A full schedule will be handed out on the first day of practice. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
For more information, contact Coach Ron Krieger at (603) 986-9954 or by email at r_krieger@sau9.org.
The first match is scheduled for Aug. 26 (4 p.m.) at Hollis-Brookline.
Volleyball
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students should bring indoor sneakers, comfortable clothes, knee pads and water. Students should also bring a snack as they will get a long break approximately two hours into practice.
For more information, contact Coach Craig Bartolomei at (603) 730-2412 or by email at c_bartolomei@sau9.org.
The first match is scheduled for Sept. 1 (5:45 p.m.) at ConVal.
