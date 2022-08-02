10-23-21 KHS MSOC high kick
Buy Now

Alex Clark wins the race to a loose ball for the Kennett High boys' soccer team in its final match of the 2021 regular season against Souhegan last October. Clar is looking forwad ot his senior year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The 2022 fall sports preseason informational meeting for all Kennett High School athletes and their parents will be held this coming Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code. Students and parents will then have separate team meetings with their coaches.

A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, should contact Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.