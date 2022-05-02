CONWAY — Track and field enthusiasts were able to get a good look at the local talent last Tuesday when Kennett High hosted its first of two home meets this season at the Livingston Oval. The meet also served as a home venue for the state line neighbors Fryeburg Academy.
The Raiders are a bit like nomads this season. Due to a stadium renovation on its campus that will see an artificial turf field and lights for night games added this spring along with the resurfacing of the track, Fryeburg does not have a home meet scheduled for this spring.
Kennett closed out the week competing in the large Black Bear Invitational hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood in Northwood on Saturday.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Fryeburg, Berlin, Kingswood and Merrimack Valley this Tuesday at 4 p.m. Kennett will recognize its 13 seniors at 3:30 p.m.
Among the six schools competing Tuesday with Kennett and Fryeburg were Berlin, Kingswood, St. Thomas and White Mountains Regional.
Team standings for the girls, saw Kennett win big with 165 points, followed by White Mountains, 89; Berlin, 80; Fryeburg, 75; Kingswood, 20; and St. Thomas, 11.
For the boys, Fryeburg took team honors by a wide margin with 144 points, followed by Kennett, 80; Kingswood, 79; White Mountains, 56; Berlin, 55 and St. Thomas, 53.
“It was a good meet,” Livingston said. “The weather was OK. We had a few showers off and on. It was a good day of competition. Our volunteers, who we couldn’t do the meet without, were great. We even had a couple of young officials come up from down south to help out.”
For the girls: 100-meter dash (won by Alexis Tuttle, Kennett, 14.61): Kendyl Shackford, sixth, 16.87; and Isabella Sidoti, eighth, 21.73. For FA: Nyla Charest, third, 15.71; Pauline Pierce, seventh, 17.46; and Aleigha Monroe, ninth, 25.74.
200-meter dash (won by Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg, 29.64): Catherine Shackford, third, 31.21; Kendyl Shackford, 12th, 35.54; and McKenzie Bradbury, 15th, 37.47. For FA: Isabel Macht, second, 31.02; Enna Carbone, seventh, 32.35; Charest, 10th, 32.83; Pierce, 14th, 36.44; and Kacey-Jane Clark, 16th, 40.72.
400 meters (won by Katryna Dube, White Mountains, 1:14.79): For FA: Haley Littlefield, third, 1:21.33.
800 meters (won by Isabel Macht, Fryeburg, 2:40.31): Maya Gove, sixth, 3:23.38. For FA: Alanna Nataluk, second, 2:42.90; and Clark, sixth, 3:49.76.
1,600 meters (won by Alanna Nataluk, Fryeburg, 6:12.57): Piper Lopashanski, second, 5:54.33; Grace Perley, third, 5:54.87; Molly DellaValla, sixth, 6:40.47; and Gove, eighth, 7:02.16.
3,200 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 14:45.64): Perley, second, 14:45.74.
110-hurdles (won by Gwen Pelchat, Berlin, 19.30): Catherine Shackford, third, 21.52; and Stephanie Kendzierski, fourth, 21:58.
300-hurdles (won by Gwen Pelchat, Berlin, 53.91): Sam Habert-Jaques, second, 53.97.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Catherine Shackford and Taylor Garland — 58.01). FA, second, 1:02.06.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Kendzierski, Lopashanski and Perley, 4:38.97). FA, second, 4:51.66.
High jump (won by Sam Habert-Jaques, Kennett, 4’4”): Zoe Groves, third, 3’10”.
Long jump (won by Victoria Whitcomb, White Mountains, 12’3”): Kendzierski, fifth, 10’8.25”.
Triple jump (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 25’5.5”).
Shot put (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 23’3.5”): Light, second, 23’2.5”; Groves, fourth, 18’4”; and Isabella Sidoti, seventh, 7’6”.
Discus (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 85’2”): Light, third, 59’; DellaVella, fifth, 44’; and Goves, sixth, 44’.
Javelin (won by Lauren Strahan, Berlin, 78’10”): Light, third, 71’6”; DellaValla, eighth, 49’1”; and Groves, ninth, 45’6. For FA: Littlefield, seventh, 49’4”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Tyler Walcott, Kennett, 12.19): Logan Troon, fifth, 12.70; Jack Martin, sixth, 12.71; Tristen Smith, seventh, 12.75; Beckett Clark, 13th, 13.48; Devon Glackin, 14th, 13.70; and Sebastian Brochu, 15th, 13.76. For FA: Roy Mugabe, second, 12.21; Matteo Sbuell, 11th, 13.06; Ben Vlug, 12th, 13.41; Aiden Dean, 16th, 14.27; and Ben Allocio, 17th, 15.01.
200-meter dash (won by JoJo Jensen, Fryeburg, 25.24): Troon, second, 25.64; Martin, fourth, 25.74; Glackin, 10th, 27.57; Clark, 11th, 27.80; and Brochu, 14th, 28.66. For FA: Arkie Baptista, fifth, 25.96; Sbuell, ninth, 27.00; Andrew Irwin, 13th, 28.09; Dean, 18th, 30.85; and Jonah Densmore, 19th, 30.90.
400 meters (won by Matthew Perkins, Kingswood, 56.48). For FA: Densmore, 12th, 1:10.45.
800 meters (won by Eli Percey, White Mountains, 2:25.34): For FA: Tim Eulenberger, third, 1:28.10; Denali Jensen, fifth, 2:34.28; Irwin, ninth, 2:48.36; Luke Saires, 10th, 2:48.49; and Artoghrul Rashid, 12th, 3:30.72.
1600 meters (won by Brayden Landry, Berlin, 4:54.65): Hunter Daggett, ninth, 5:53; and Kylan Morneau, 10th, 5:53.10. For FA: Luke Dupuis, second, 5:03.07; Baptista, third, 5:14.63; Staires, seventh, 5:51.92.
3200 meters (won by Brayden Landry, Berlin, 10:48.39): Morneau, seventh, 14:45.8. For FA: Dupuis, second, 11:08.56; and Sam Johnson, sixth, 13:40.64.
110 hurdles (won by Elijah Baulieu, White Mountains, 18.88): For FA: Zack Emery, fourth, 21.6.
300 hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 47.71). For FA: Denali Jensen, second, 48.94; and Emery, fifth, 51.82.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Troon, Tristen Smith, Martin and Walcott — 47.61) FA, third, 49.17.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — McCluskey, Tristen Smith, Morneau and Daggett — 3:54.69): FA, third, 4:08.71.
High jump (won by Arkie Baptista, Fryeburg, 5’6”): Clark, fifth, 4’8”. For FA: Lenny Essisma, third, 5’2”; and Vlug, fourth, 4’10”.
Long jump (won by Lenny Essisma, Fryeburg, 20’4”): Troon, third, 17’. For FA: Geri Daiu, second, 17’3”; and Sbuell, fifth, 16’2.5”.
Shot put (won by Tyler Butts, St. Thomas, 36’3”): Tanner Smith, fourth, 28’6.5”. For FA: Padric McGrath, third, 33’1”; Brody McGrath, fifth, 33’1”; and Tristan Nylin, 10th, 22’9.5”.
Discus (won by Hayden Munce, Berlin, 100’7”): Aiden Parsons, sixth, 76’. For FA: McGrath, second, 86’5”; McGrath, fourth, 81’8”; Densmore, seventh, 67’4”; Allocio, ninth, 61’; and Tristan Nylin, 11th, 58’7”.
Javelin (won by Ethan Arnold, Kingwood, 130’9”): Morneau, second, 130’2”; Tristen Smith, fourth, 102’7”; and Parsons, eighth, 78’11”. For FA, Lenny Essisma, third, 124’7”; McGrath, sixth, 94’3”; Brody McGrath, 10th, 70’10; Nylin, 11th, 63’5”; Allocio, 12th, 62’5”; and Johnson, 13th, 60’9”.
Just eight Eagles went to the meet in Northwood.
“It was due to a combination of things,” said Livingston. “A, you had to qualify; B, we had prom; and C, it was vacation week. I’m glad the kids we had were able to go. It was a large meet with great competition.”
Sophomore Aida Wheat was fourth in the 100 meters in 13.10 (Soraya Ross of Nashua South won the race in 12.76).
Lopashanski, a freshman, was fourth in the 800 meters in 1:03.33 (Kylee Quinlan of Winnacunnet won the race in 1:01.31). She was also sixth in the long jump at 15’9”, while Wheat was 18th at 14’2” (won by Exeter’s Sydney Lavelle at 17’7”).
DellaValla, a sophomore, was 40th in the 800 meters in 2:53.61 (won by Brianna Malone of Portsmouth Christian in 2:16.62).
Senior Amy Burton was 10th in the 1600 meters in 5:58.18 (won by Tenley Nelson of Phillips Exeter in 5:17.74).
In the shot put, Garland, a senior, was 20th at 25.5” (won by Nashua North’s Natalie Burgess at 35’11.5”). She was also seventh in the discus at 85’6.5” (won by Philips Exeter’s Avery Hastings, 128’2.5”).
Light, a junior, was 20th in the discus at 64’5.5”, and took 22nd in the javelin at 70’11”. (won by Nashua North’s Madelyn Novak, 112’7”).
For the boys, Walcott, a sophomore, was 31st in the 100 meters in 13.04 (won by Merrimack’s Jack Thornton in 12.12).
Troon, a freshman, was 24th in the long jump at 16’3.25” (won by Phillips Exeter’s Jackson Giampa, 20’9”).
