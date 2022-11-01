CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team (7-9-1), the No. 9 seed, saw its playoff run come to an end on the road last week. No. 8 Merrimack Valley (10–7-1) topped the Eagles for the second time this season, winning 3-0 in Penacook last Wednesday.
MV advanced to the quarterfinals where the Pride fell 3-1 to top-seed Kingswood (14-2-1) in Wolfeboro on Sunday. This is the first time the Knights have been the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament.
Members of the Kennett varsity team are seniors Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt, Jackson Burke, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath and Jake Infinger; juniors Gabe Freedman and Tyler McCluskey, Robbie Murphy and Micah White; sophomores Evan Cicero, Jack Heysler, Cole McAllister and Quintin Plourde; and freshman Timothy Sprouse.
MV won the first encounter with Kennett 3-1 in Conway on Sept. 14.
Coach Kevin Lebel said the Eagles were up for the rematch with the Pride.
“We played really well for the first 20 to 30 minutes,” he said. “We made a mistake in the midfield and that led to them scoring the first goal.”
The Pride’s Gavin Wheeler netted the goal, and that 1-0 lead stood up into halftime.
MV doubled its lead on a deflection 15 minutes into the second half and tacked on an insurance goal with five minutes left.
In his first year at the helm, Lebel was pleased with how the team has developed over the second half of the season after contending with a slew of injuries early on.
“We attained all of the goals we set at the start of the season,” he said, with the top of that list being a playoff berth, followed by landing a good seed for the postseason.
“It was a good season,” Lebel said Tuesday, adding that he hopes to return to the sideline next year. He and Junior Varsity Coach Brian Sawyer plan to make a long-term commitment to the program.
With 18 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 12 teams make the tournament. The top four teams received first-round byes and the next four seeds hosted first-round games last Wednesday.
Kingswood, for the first time in the program’s history, was the No. 1 seed and sported a 13-2-1 record. The Knights, along with Oyster River (13-2-2), ConVal (14-3) and Lebanon (12-5) received first-round byes.
In other preliminary round action last Wednesday, No. 5 Hollis-Brookline (13-4-1) hosted and beat Trinity (5-11-1) 1-0; No. 6 Coe-Brown (11-5-2) hosted and beat No. 11 Milford (6-11-0) 2-1; and No. 7 Bow (12-6) hosted and beat No. 10 Pelham (6-9-2) 2-1.
In quarterfinal action last Sunday, No. 1 Kingwood hosted and beat No. 8 Merrimack Valley 3-1; No. 4 Lebanon hosted and lost 1-0 to No. 5 Hollis-Brookline; No. 2 Oyster River hosted and beat No. 7 Bow 1-0; and No. 3 ConVal hosted and beat No. 6 Coe-Brown 2-1.
The semifinals, which are scheduled to be held at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Thursday will pit No. 2 Oyster River vs. No. 3 ConVal at 4 p.m., followed by No. 1 Kingswood vs. No. 5 Hollis-Brookline at 6:15 p.m.
Kingswood and Hollis-Brookline did not meet during the regular season, while Oyster River topped ConVal 3-1 on Sept. 9 in Peterborough.
The championship match is slated for this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Ball Stadium.
The hometown flock will lose seniors Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt, Jackson Burke, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath and Jacob Infinger to graduation in June.
“We had a good group of seniors,” said Lebel. “We’ll miss them. We wish them well.”
