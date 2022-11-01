CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team (7-9-1), the No. 9 seed, saw its playoff run come to an end on the road last week. No. 8 Merrimack Valley (10–7-1) topped the Eagles for the second time this season, winning 3-0 in Penacook last Wednesday.

MV advanced to the quarterfinals where the Pride fell 3-1 to top-seed Kingswood (14-2-1) in Wolfeboro on Sunday. This is the first time the Knights have been the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament.

