CONWAY — The Kennett High track teams closed the book on the regular season on the hottest day of the year, so far, when the Eagles competed in the annual Bristol Lions Meet at Newfound High Schoo, on Saturday. While team scores were not recorded, a host of KHS athletes turned in seasonal or personal bests.
The Eagles did run, throw and jump well on Wednesday in a four-team meet in Northwood, hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.
At Northwood, for the girls, the host Bears won the meet with 107 points, followed by Kennett, 87; Pelham, 35; and Souhegan, 20
For the boys, it was Coe-Brown again earning bragging rights with 101.5 points, followed by Pelham, 75.5; Souehgan, 40; and Kennett, 36.
“It went really well,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had some good competition.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.93): Brynne Fayle, second, 13.69; Alexis Tuttle, fourth, 14.62; Rylie Walker, seventh, 15.25; Kendyl Shackford, ninth, 15.25; and Isabella Sidoti, 15th, 22.35.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 25.79): Fayle, third, 28.41; Vanessa VanDyne, seventh, 30.62; Catherine Shackford, eight, 30.89; Walker, 10th, 32.33; Kendyyl Shackford, 12th, 3.59; and McKenzie Bradbury, 13th, 35.66.
400 meters (won by Emma Herrero, Souhegan, 1:05.04): Autumn Verran, seventh, 1:14.82.
800 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 2:29.06): Amy Burton, second, 2:37.97; and Mara Taylor, sixth, 3:21.26.
1,600 meters (won by Mallory Taylor, Coe-Brown, 5:59.78): Grace Perley, second, 6:04.83.
3,200 meters (won by Ella Ugino, Kennett, 13:42.43): Molly DellaValla, second, 13:42.60.
110-hurdles (won by Natalie Sicard, Coe-Brown, 16.91): Catherine Shackford, sixth, 22.13.
300-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jaques, Kennett, 53.4, a new PR).
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Alexis Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Catherine Shackford and Wheat — 53.13).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Lopashanski, Burton and Perley — 4:30.60).
High jump (won by Ashereka Primmer, Souhegan, 4’6”): Vanessa VanDyne, second, 4’4”; and Habert-Jaques, third, 4’.2”.
Long jump (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 15’4”): Verran, 13th, 12’5”.
Triple jump (won by Josephine Mallory, Coe-Brown, 31’7.5”): VanDyne, second, 28’3”; and Verran, sixth, 27’1.5”; and Annabelle Light, ninth, 25’1”.
Shot put (won by Natalie Riley, Coe-Brown, 35’6.75”): Taylor Garland, fifth, 25’0.5”): Light, sixth, 24’10”; Zoe Groves, 11th, 19’7”; Lillian Hicks, 13th, 16’2.75” and Sidoti, 14th, 9’2.5”.
Discus (won by Natalie Riley, Coe-Brown, 85’6”): Garland, second, 86’7.5”; Light, seventh, 64’3.5”; and Groves, 13th, 42’6.5”.
Javelin (won by Emma Zeblisky, Coe-Brown, 106’8”): Light, fourth, 71’7”; Groves, 12th, 53’11”; DellaValla, 14th, 50’3”; and Hicks, 15th, 35’9”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Nicholas Sobalo, Pelham, 11.91): Jack Martin, fourth, 12.47; Joey Nichipor, 12th, 13.35; Beckett Clark, 13th, 13.52; Devon Glackin, 16th, 13.66; and Mike Keegan, 17th, 13.97.
200-meter dash (won by Matthew Corriveau, Coe-Brown, 23.46): Martin, eighth, 25.4; Glackin, 14th, 26.92; Sebastian Brochu, 16th, 27.84; and Keegan, 19th, 28.42.
400 meters (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 53.8).
800 meters (won by Tripp Williams, Pelham, 2:08.32): Hunter Daggett, fifth, 2:23.17; Henry Moneypenny, sixth, 2:27.7; and Ben Biche, eighth, 2:30.33.
1600 meters (won by Baxter Paulini, Souhegan, 4:56.41): Moneypenny, sixth, 5:22.68; and Biche, seventh, 5:24.56.
110 hurdles (won by Brandon D’Amour, Pelham, 17.19): Brochu, seventh, 21.64.
300 hurdles (won by Jacob Cowan, Coe-Brown, 45.39): Tyler McCluskey, third, 46.16.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — McCluskey, Morneau, Tristen Smith and Daggett — 3:56.99).
High jump (won by Matthew Corriveau, Coe-Brown, 5’8”): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’6”; Clark, fourth, 5’; and McCluskey, fifth, 4’10”.
Long jump (won by Anders Larson, Coe-Brown, 21’4.5”): Harrigan, fourth, 18’5.5”; Glackin, 11th, 15’5.75” Nichipor, 13th, 15’3”; and Keegan, 16th, 14’10”.
Triple jump (won by Anders Larson, Coe-Brown, 42’2.25”): Harrigan, fourth, 36’7.5”.
Shot put (won by Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 36’6.5”): Tanner Smith, fifth, 30’1”; and Aiden Parsons, ninth, 24’.
Discus (won by Liam Wheeler Coe-Brown, 106’11.5”): Parsons, seventh, 83’2”; and Tanner Smith, 18th, 46’6.5”.
Javelin (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 122’11”): Tanner Smith, 10th, 85’8”; Parsons, 12th, 83’5”; and Tristen Smith, 13th, 81’1”.
At Newfound, the air temperature was 88 degrees, but it was close to 100 degrees on the track surface.
“It was brutal, but we were well-prepared,” said Livingston. “We brought out tent, water, ice, towels and made sure the kids were hydrated. We dipped towels in water and put them on the back of the athlete’s necks, which cooled them down quite a bit.”
It was so hot that the eight schools opted not to run the 3,200 meters.
There were some timing system glitches.
“That was a shame,” said Livingston. “Jack Martin’s 100-meter heat never got recorded. We had one boy listed as being from Kennett who won the 400, but he wasn’t one of ours. Brynne Fayle, who wasn’t even at the meet had a time recorded in the 200.”
Results for the girls: 100-meter dash (won by Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 12.66): Wheat, second, 13.77; Alexis Tuttle, 15.09; Walker, 16.36; Kendyl Shackford, 16.37; and Sidoti, 22.53.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 25.84): Fayle, third, 28.41; VanDyne, 30.74; and McKenzie Bradbury, 34.76.
400 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:00.84): Perley, 1:08.34; Verran, 1:11.34 and Kendzierski, 1:17.3.
“Piper, Grace and Autumn all ran in the same heat and each set new PRs,” Livingston said. “Piper is now the No. 1 seed in Division II in the 400 and is probably No, 4 overall in the state, which is incredible for a freshman.”
800 meters (won by Molly Ellison, Kearsarge, 2:36.04): Burton, second, 2:36.44; Gove, 3:11.34; and Taylor, 3:26.14.
1,600 meters (won by Addison Englund, Plymouth, 5:58.96): Ugino, 6:33.34; and DellaValla, 6:57.54.
110-hurdles (won by Katherine Luehrs, Plymouth, 15.97): VanDynne, 21.19; and Kendzierski, 22.41.
4X100 relay (won by Newfound, 54.09): Kennett — Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Walker and Wheat — second, 54.34).
4X400 relay (won by Kearsarge, 4:28.18): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Lopashanski, Burton and Perley — 4:28.77).
4X800 relay (won by Kennett — Kendzierski, Ugino, DellaValla and Perley — 11:31.14).
Long jump (won by Plymouth, 15’1.5”): Lopashanski, third, 14’8.25”; Wheat, fourth, 14’6.75”; Verran, 12’3.5” and Kendzierski, 10’2”.
Triple jump (won by Plymouth, 31’.25”): VanDyne, 26’8”.
Shot put (won by Newfound, 36’10.75”): Garland, 24’9.75”; Light, 23’; Groves, 20’4.25”; Hicks, 13’10”; Shwe Win, 13’8”; and Sidoti, 7’8.5”.
Discus (won by Newfound, 100’6”): Garland, 79’9”; Light, 58’10”; and Groves, 42’.
Javelin (won by Newfound, 101’): Light, second, 84’; Groves, 57’9”; DellaValla, 50’; and Win, 47’7”; and Hicks, 37’11”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by JJ Davis, Kearsarge, 11.73): Tyler Walcott, 12.25; Glackin, 13.58; Clark, 13.63; and Keegan, 14.06.
200-meter dash (won by Owen Carney, Inter-Lakes, 23.04): Martin, fourth, 24.94; Glackin, 25.64; Keegan, 28.24. and Brochu, 28.34;
800 meters (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 2:06.63): Moneypenny, 2:17.88; and Daggett.
110 hurdles (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 16.89): Brochu, 21.21.
300 hurdles (won by Tyler McCluskey, Kennett, 45.42).
4X100 relay (won by Plymouth, 47.49): Kennett — Glackin, Tristen Smith, Martin and Walcott — second, 47.79.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — McCluskey, Morneau, Tristen Smith and Daggett — 3:53.87).
High jump (won by Mal Ingram, Newfound, 5’10”): Harrigan, 5’4”; and McCluskey, 5’”.
Long jump (won by Curtis Smoker, Plymouth, 19’1”): Harrigan, 16’9.5”; Glackin, 13’6” Nichipor, 13th, 15’3”; and Keegan, 16th, 14’10”.
Triple jump (won by Mal Ingram, Newfound, 37’7”): Harrigan, third, 32’11”.
Shot put (won by John Stark, 32’9”): Tanner Smith, 29’6”; and Parsons, 25’4”.
Discus (won by John Stark, 117’8”): Parsons, 75’10”.
Javelin (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 140’6”, a new PR): Tanner Smith, 85’8”; and Parsons, 69’.
Up next for Kennett is the annual Wilderness League Championships, which are scheduled to be held at Gilford High School on Saturday at 9 a.m. The KHS girls are the defending champions of 2019.
