CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team remained undefeated on the season after a win at Berlin on Monday, while the host Mountaineers narrowly edged the KHS boys in a head-to-head meet. The race was rescheduled from Saturday after 3 inches of snow fell north of Pinkham Notch that morning.
“Weather wasn’t a factor on Monday,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said, Tuesday, smiling. “It was a nice, clear day. The only bad thing was Plymouth never showed up. I’m not sure what happened, but a meet was still much better than practice.”
For the boys in the 5K race, Berlin's Brody Day took first in 19:08, followed by teammates Brayden Landry, who was second in 19:13, while KHS junior Tristen Smith, who was third in 19:15.
“Tristen had a really good race,” said Livingston. “We had three boys run faster this time than the last time we were up there and Tristen was one of them. He was 61 seconds faster this time. He runs every race hard.”
Smith was followed by senior TJ Lash, fifth, 20:48; sophomore Ben Biche, ninth, 21:21; Logan Violette, 10th, 21:25; Boone Mixer-Bailey, 13th, 21:54; Dominick Perry, 14th, 22:15; Adam Schmidt, 16th, 25:12; Caleb White, 17th, 25:24; Cody Hamlin, 20th, 28:51; and Devon Hamlin, 21st, 29:06.
“It was tough not having that extra team there,” Livingston said. “I think it just makes things a little more competitive.”
The Kennett girls swept the first three spots and took team honors since Berlin does not have five scoring runners.
“All but one of our girls ran faster than the first time we ran there,” Livingston said.
Junior Amy Burton won the race in 21:34, followed by teammate Grace Perley, who despite a fall on a downhill, which Livingston calls “An occupational hazard,” finished second in 22:14. Sophomore Kaylee McLellan was third in 22:16.
Freshman Molly DellaValla was fifth in 24:38, followed by Rylie Walker, sixth, 25:13; Catherine Shackford, seventh, 25:16; Autumn Verran, ninth, 25:52; Sierra Parsons, 10th, 26:18; Grace Liebenow, 11th 26:22; Abby Desmarais, 12th, 26:31; Lauren Violette, 13th, 26:34; Maya Gove, 15th, 27:09 (she set a new PR by more than 2 minutes); and Eliah Feil,16th, 28:06.
“It was a good meet, I’m glad we had it,” said Livingston.
The Eagles will close the book on the regular season when they run at the Abenaki Ski Area in Wolfeboro on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Kingswood is the host school and Plymouth is also scheduled to race.
“It’s a new course for Kingswood,” Livingston said. “Their coach said it is about a minute to 90 seconds slower than our home course. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”
