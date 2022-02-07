CONWAY — Goals continue to prove elusive for the Kennett High ice hockey team this winter. The Eagles, who had been limited to one goal or less in five of six games this season, played with the lead for a period on Saturday when Pembroke-Campbell came to town. The visitors struck for six goals over the final two periods to leave Conway with a 6-2 victory.
Earlier in the week, the Eagles were shutout 4-0 by Belmont-Gilford at the Laconia Ice Arena on Wednesday night.
The losses dropped KHS to 1-6 on the season, while B-G improved to 9-2, and P-C went to 5-4 in Division III.
“We played OK,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We competed, but it’s the same old story, when we make mistakes, pucks end up in the back of our net.”
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs took the lead for good five minutes into the opening period after an airborne puck was misplayed allowing a B-G forward to get behind the Kennett defense and score. The hosts tacked on two more goals in the period and closed out the scoring with a third-period tally.
“We played hard but had no puck luck,” said Lane. “I don’t want to sound like a broken record but we’re young and still trying to find the right combinations to get our offense going.”
He added: “The guys are working hard. We’ll keep our noses down and keep grinding.”
The Bulldogs outshot the Eagles 23-17.
“Zach (Moore) was solid in net, he kept us in the game,” Lane said.
Kennett had been scheduled to travel to Nashua on Thursday to play Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield, but the game was postponed to Winter Storm Landon. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 20 at 5:20 p.m.
The Eagles got off to a solid start on Saturday against Pembroke-Campbell. Playing in front of the most fans this season (games are now open to everyone but masks are still required), Kennett got on the scoreboard first with freshman Richie Vargus collecting his first varsity goal with assists going to Robbie Murphy and Jack Robinson.
“We were all psyched to see Richie get the first varsity goal of his career,” Lane said. “That’s always a special moment.”
He added: “The fans were incredible. We’ve missed them. People, at least from what I could see, we great in following the rules.”
P-C netted a pair of goals in the middle period to carry a 2-1 advantage into the third. Just 43 seconds into the third period, Murphy lit the lamp for the equalizer. Assists went to Gabe Shaw and Robinson.
The PAC regained the lead 46 seconds later.
Kennett got hit with back-to-back penalties midway through the period. The Eagles did a terrific job killing off the first one, but P-C cashed in on the second one with 6:14 to play.
“We’ve got to stay out of the box,” said Lane. “The second penalty was a tough call, but we’ve got to realize calls don’t always go your way.”
KHS pulled the goalie with 1:56 to play to get an extra attacker on the ice, but P-C scored on a long shot from inside its blue line with 1:42 to play and closed out the scoring with 14 ticks left on the clock.
“They’re a good team,” Lane said. “They play physical hockey. I thought we did a good job early on handling their forecheck.”
Kennett Hockey was scheduled to hold its third annual “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game” this Wednesday vs John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsborough-Deering (7-6), but has pushed it back to Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1:45 p.m. when Monadnock-Fall Mountain (0-10) comes to the Ham.
“Wednesday, the Kennett girls are scheduled to host a first-round playoff basketball game,” Lane said. “We want people to support both the girls and our program, so we’re pushing the ‘Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game’ back a few days to the weekend.”
“This year the Eagles will be playing the game for Evan Cicero and the Cicero family,” the team’s Facebook page states. “Evan, a freshman at Kennett High School, is just finishing his last round of treatment for type B-Cell Lymphoma. Kennett Hockey stands with Evan and anyone who has had to fight this disease.”
Lane said each player and coach of the Kennett Hockey team is now accepting pledges.
“The team goal is to have every player collect a minimum of ten $10 pledges (families may choose to pledge more if they so choose),” he said. “On Feb. 9, Kennett Hockey will accept donations at the door for their game vs JSHHD and will also be holding chuck a puck with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Fund. In addition, Kennett Hockey players will be wearing special (green) jerseys to recognize Evan.”
Lane added: “All money raised will be donated to the Cicero Family and Jen’s Friends. Please help Kennett Hockey make this the biggest game to date.”
If you do not know a player or coach, or you are unable to attend the game, donations can be mailed to Kennett Hockey, PO Box 948, Conway N.H. 03818. Please put “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer” in the check memo.
Kennett has four games in five days opening with John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsborough-Deering on Wednesday; hosting Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (7-2) on Thursday (5:10 p.m.); traveling to Plymouth State University on Saturday (2 p.m.) against Kearsarge-Plymouth (6-6); and hosting Monadnock-Fall Mountain on Sunday (1:45 p.m.)
“Hopefully, we can string some things together,” Lane said.
