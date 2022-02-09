CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country ski teams put on their classical skis for a race on their home course in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Feb. 1. Under the warmest conditions of the season — 42 degrees at race time — the host Eagles turned in several impressive results.
The Kennett girls finished second overall behind Hopkinton in the 10-school meet. Hopkinton took team honors with 380 points, followed by the Eagles, 366; Gilford, 360; Kearsarge, 353; Moultonborough Academy, 327; and Inter-Lakes, 295. Berlin, Kingswood, Derryfield and Profile did not have the required four skiers finish to post a team score.
For the boys, honors went to Gilford, which skied away from the 11- team field with 387 points, followed by Kearsarge, 372; Inter-Lakes, 333; Hopkinton, 331; Profile, 323; Moultonborough Academy, 307; White Mountains, 304; and Kingwood, 271. Belmont, Derryfield and Kennett did not have four finishers.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with how well the hometown flock skied, and also thanked the host of volunteers that came out to help work the race.
For the girls, in a field of 57 racers, Catherine Stow of Gilford covered the 5K course in 18:07 for the win. She was joined on the podium by Hopkinson’s Frances Trafton and Molly Ellison of Kearsarge, who finished second and third, respectively, in 19:00 and 19:02.
Kennett was led by junior Carli Krebs, the defending state skimeister champion, who was sixth overall in 19:42. Right behind her was teammate Grace Perley, who crossed the finish line seventh in 20:26. Joce Anzaldi was 14th, 22:08, followed by Piper Lopashanski, 15th, 22:13; Leah Alkalay and Jordan Meier tied for 25th, 25:14; Maya Gove, 28th, 25:29; and Zoe Groves, 45th, 28:57.
For the boys, Gilford’s Mitchell Townsend defeated 60 boys for the win in 15:54. Belmont’s William Riley was second in 16:03, while Patrick Gandini of Gilford was third in 17:20.
Sophomore Gabriel Freedman, Kennett’s lone skier, was 14th overall in 19:10.
Middle school racers also took the course in Whitaker Woods. Kearsarge took team honors for the girls with 388 points, followed by Hopkinton, 376; Kennett, 351; Kingswood, 323; and Derryfield, Gilford, Inter-Lakes and Profile did not have four skiers finish to post a team score.
Gilford eighth-grader Maria Tilley won the race, beating 31 other girls in 19:25. She was joined on the podium by Kearsarge’s Georgia Nichols and Maelle Jacques, who were second and third, respectively, in 19:26 and 20:28.
Seventh-grader Shannon Fay led Kennett, finishing 13th in 25:05. She was followed by teammates Jenna Burnell, 17th, 26:21; Nia Lajoie, 18th, 26:29; and Nola Bradeen, 22nd, 27:13.
For the boys, eighth-grader David Walker of Inter-Lakes skied past 26 racers for the win in 19:23. Hopkinton teammates Evan Gregory and Andrew Clamer were second and third, respectively, in 20:42 and 21:14.
Josiah Bartlett Elementary School had two Bears compete — Thomas Hubbell and Hunter Roberts — who finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in 26:16 and 26:26.
Kennett Middle School also had just two boys racing — Finn Lajoie and Liam Alexander — who finished 22nd and 23rd overall in 30:15 and 32:41.
Hopkinton took team laurels with 392 points, followed by Kearsarge, 377; and Kingswood, 344, while Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Derryfield, Kennett, Moultonborough Academy and White Mountains did not post a team score.
Up next for the high school Eagles is the second New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association race in Plymouth this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Every winter the NHNCA organizes the NH Series races, arguably the country's premier high school Nordic race series. These two races, one classical (last month in Whitefield) and one skate technique (next Saturday), attract over 600 middle and high school racers and their adoring fans.
This race series is used to select the top 24 high school boys and top 24 high school girls to Team NH to compete in the New England Nordic Ski Association's U16 and Eastern High School Championships in March.
The 2022 NENSA Eastern High School Championships are scheduled to be held at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine, on March 18-20.
The 2022 NENSA U16 Championships are slated for March 11-13 at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson.
“We are excited to partner with JacksonXC to host this race weekend,” the NH Nordic Coaches Association release states on its website. “In addition to being one of the largest cross-country ski centers in the East, Jackson is an experienced race host. They regularly host the University of New Hampshire Carnival, have hosted NCAA Championships in 2007, 2017 and 2021 as well as Junior Nationals in 2000. The NENSA Eastern U16 Championships were last hosted by Jackson in 2010.”
According to Ellen Chandler, the executive director of JacksonXC, “We love hosting races and are thrilled to put on this event!”
