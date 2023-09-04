Junior Daven Bailey, playing safety, returns an interception 40 yards. He also had a game-high 15 tackles on Saturday at Gilford-Belmont. Here, he gets a key block from captain Tavon Porter (right). (JON HEBERT PHOTO)
Kennett High senior middle linebacker Tavon Porter soars through the air to sack the Gilford-Belmont quarterback on Saturday afternoon in Gilford. The Eagles won the season-opener 14-7. (JON HEBERT PHOTO)
Senior captain Tavon Porter, seen here with Kennett High Defensive Coordinator Matt Cummings, was the inaugural recipient of the “Defensive Champion of the Week” Award on Saturday against Gilford-Belmont “thanks to his unstoppable performance through all four quarters of play.” (COURTESY PHOTO)
Junior Daven Bailey, playing safety, returns an interception 40 yards. He also had a game-high 15 tackles on Saturday at Gilford-Belmont. Here, he gets a key block from captain Tavon Porter (right). (JON HEBERT PHOTO)
Kennett High senior middle linebacker Tavon Porter soars through the air to sack the Gilford-Belmont quarterback on Saturday afternoon in Gilford. The Eagles won the season-opener 14-7. (JON HEBERT PHOTO)
Senior captain Tavon Porter, seen here with Kennett High Defensive Coordinator Matt Cummings, was the inaugural recipient of the “Defensive Champion of the Week” Award on Saturday against Gilford-Belmont “thanks to his unstoppable performance through all four quarters of play.” (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High football team opened its season on a winning note on the road on Saturday. The Eagles put together a terrific goal-line stand to prevent Gilford-Belmont from tying the game with under two minutes to play and then ran out the clock to leave town with a 14-7 victory.
“It’s a big win for us,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone on Sunday night. “I think it’s been three or four years since we started the season with a win. I’m happy we got the win but we know we’ve got to pay better and I believe we will."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.