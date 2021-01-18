CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams got their 2021 seasons off on a winning note at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles topped two other schools to win the three-team meet, while Carli Krebs and Theo Castonguay skied way with individual honors in the skate race.
“It was a good day of racing,” Steve Vosburgh, Eagles’ head coach, said. “Great Glen was a terrific host.”
The Kennett girls, the defending Division II state champs, scored 393 points to top White Mountains Regional, 374; and Berlin, which had just one skier, 97.
For the boys, Kennett scored 391 points, while White Mountains had 375, and Berlin doe not have a boy skiing this winter.
The girls from Conway swept the podium with Carli Krebs winning the 5K race in 18:01. She was followed by teammates Lia Anzaldi and Grace Perley, who were second and third, respectively, in 19:04 and 19:05.
Fellow Eagle Kathryn Hawkes was with fifth in 20:13 followed by Jordan Meier, seventh, 21:50; Mara Taylor, 10th, 23:30; Maya Gove, 11th, 23:52; and Leah Alkalay, 12th, 24:26.
Castonguay dominated the 12-skier field, winning the race by 2 minutes in 15:21. Robert Southwick of White Mountains was second in 17:26, while KHS freshman Gabe Freedman scored a podium spot in his first high school race, placing third in 17:26.
Other KHS skiers were Alkalay, fourth, 17:46; Micah White, fifth, 17:48; Caleb White, sixth, 18:00; and Dominick Perry, seventh, 18:07.
There are 11 girls on the squad for the Eagles, including seniors Lia Anzaldi, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby and Kathryn Hawkes; juniors: Maya Gove, Jordan Meier and Grace Perley; and sophomores: Joce Anzaldi, Leah Alkalay, Carli Krebs and Matra Taylor.
There are six boys out for the team this winter in seniors Sam Alkalay, Dominick Perry and Caleb White; sophomore Theo Castonguay, and freshmen Gabe Freedman and Micah White.
“The team is a really special collection of unique talents and it is great to be a part of their world for a few months a year,” said Vosburgh
Kennett is scheduled to race twice this week on road, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, hosted by Inter-Lakes on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. (boys at 2:45 p.m., and girls at 3:20 p.m.), and Friday in Whitefield, hosted by White Mountains at 3 p.m.
“Mother Nature has been good to us with a dense 5" of snow that we are rolling, grooming and massaging,” Steve Olafsenregarding, of Inter-Lakes shared on the Kennett Nordic Facebook page. “It won't be perfect as we had a minimal base. The race course is 4.7K of typical Sandwich rolling flatness. Waves of three every 30 seconds.
“Reminder — our town is not allowing spectators for these races — only racers and coaches. There will be three porta-potties, but bring your own sanitizer.”
