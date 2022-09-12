CONWAY — Off to a 1-3 start, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team has played well in spurts but the biggest hurdle thus far has been getting the offense on track. New Coach Kevin Lebel can see signs that the Eagles are starting to gel and is convinced the goals will come.

Lebel takes over the program from Camden Clark, who is playing professional soccer in Sweden. His club, Boden City FC, recently did the double, winning the Lilla Coop Cup and then the Division IV league title earning promotion to Division III.

