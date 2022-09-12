CONWAY — Off to a 1-3 start, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team has played well in spurts but the biggest hurdle thus far has been getting the offense on track. New Coach Kevin Lebel can see signs that the Eagles are starting to gel and is convinced the goals will come.
Lebel takes over the program from Camden Clark, who is playing professional soccer in Sweden. His club, Boden City FC, recently did the double, winning the Lilla Coop Cup and then the Division IV league title earning promotion to Division III.
Lebel and new JV Coach Brian Sawyer bring a wealth of soccer knowledge and experience to the program having been actively involved with the MWV Soccer Club.
“We’ve been dealing with injuries and struggling to score,” Lebel said. “Hopefully, the goals will come when we get everyone healthy.”
He added: “This is a good bunch. I’ve known a lot of younger guys from playing club soccer.”
Coaches Lebel and Sawyer currently have 28 boys out for the program. Lebel is carrying 15 boys on the varsity squad at the moment.
Members of the varsity team are seniors Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt, Jackson Burke, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath and Jake Infinger; juniors Gabe Freedman and Tyler McCluskey, Robbie Murphy and Micah White; sophomores Evan Cicero, Jack Heysler, Cole McAllister and Quintin Plourde; and freshman Timothy Sprouse.
Members of the junior varsity reserve team are juniors Sebastian Brochu, Ayden King and Martin Lockhart; sophomores Robbie Burton, Jack Calderwood, Beckett Clark, Eben Raymond and Cyrus Robinson; and freshmen Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Owen Lebel, Ian Murray, Gregory Riley and Daniel Todorov.
This year’s team captains are seniors Badger and Clark and junior Freedman.
Kennett opened the season on the road in Wolfeboro on Aug. 30 against Carroll County rival Kingswood (2-2). The Knights prevailed in the local derby 2-1.
“We started a little rough,” said Lebel. “We were in our half for a lot of the first half. In the second half, we changed things up a little and were able to press in their half.”
Clark opened his 2022 scoring account with the lone goal for the Eagles. He and Badger were solid in midfield in the match.
Lebel said Kennett will play primarily a 4-3-3 formation with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards up top, but may also go to a 4-4-2 at times to flood the midfield.
The boys from Conway notched their first win against rival Plymouth (1-3), scoring a 1-0 victory at home on Sept. 1. Clark netted the only game of the contest in the second half.
When healthy, Lebel envisions a lineup with Colbath in goal. He brings an athletic veteran presence to the position and is a good distributor of the ball.
Murphy and Infinger will solidify the center of the defense with Burke at left fullback and Heysler and Bettencourt seeing action at right fullback.
Clark, Badger and McCluskey bring talent and leadership to the midfield, while Plourde, who had a ton of club and Seacoast League experience, is at striker and flanked by Freedman on the right win and Sprouse on the left.
Lebel wants his team to play possession soccer and saw a glimpse of what the team was capable of in one match where the Eagles made 476 passes and completed 75 percent of those.
“We want to be able to build out of the back,” he said.
Lebel and the Eagles have talked about goals for this season.
“The biggest goal is to make playoffs and try to seed ourselves so we don’t face Oyster River (4-0) or Lebanon (4-1) out of the get-go.”
The Eagles dominated time of possession against visiting Berlin (2-2 in Division III) under the lights at Gary Millen Stadium last Wednesday, but came up short, falling 3-2 to the Mountaineers.
“We dominated the entire game,” Lebel said. ‘We possessed the ball for three-quarters of the game. Berlin’s goalie had a phenomenal game in net. Our possession tired their team out. We peppered their goalie with shots and plenty of opportunities to score, but could not find the back of the net.”
Goals were scored back and forth in this match. The Mountaineers went up 1-0 on the first of Brady Poulin’s two goals on the night.
Kennett drew level on a strike from McCluskey, but Berlin’s Dylan Boucher put the boys from North of Pinkham Notch on top 2-1.
Clark scored his third of the season to knot the match at 2-2, but the Poulin completed his brace five minutes from the end with the match-winner.
The Eagles were unlucky not to get at least a point out of this tilt.
“There really wasn't one player that really stood out. As a team, we played great,” Lebel said.
Kennett closed out the week with a 3-2 loss at Pelham (3-3) on Friday. The Eagles were missing starters Burke, Infinger and Sprouce due to injury giving Coach Lebel a much shorter bench than he would like.
“We really didn’t play all that well,” he said. “We left the midfield open.”
With injuries and trying to give the offense a spark, Lebel moved Clark up top to play striker. The move paid dividends as the talented senior scored both goals for KHS.
The Pythons scored first, Clark equalized, but Pelham made it 2-1 only to see Clark net his brace, but the hosts got the winning goal with 5 minutes to play.
“Alex played well and Robbie Murphy has been having a great year,” said Lebel. “We really need to find more depth.”
Kennett hosted John Stark (2-2) in a rescheduled match on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are slated to host Merrimack Valley (2-3) on Tuesday (4 p.m.), and close out the week by hosting Kingswood for Homecoming on Saturday (12:30 p.m.).
“It’s a big week for us,” Lebel said.
