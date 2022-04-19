CONWAY — It was a good day for the home teams at Kennett High against rival Plymouth on Monday. The KHS baseball and softball teams each scored their first wins of the 2022 season. The softball Eagles beat the Bobcats 15-3 in five innings due to the 12-run mercy rule, while KHS baseball rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Plymouth 7-6 in a walk-off win.
Trailing 6-4 and three outs from falling to 0-3, Coach Josh McAllister has a feeling his team could stage a winning rally. Junior Jack Robinson singled to left field to open the inning.
“Something just felt right, I knew we were going to come back,” McAllister said. “I knew if we could get base runners on we’d be fine.”
He added: “I told the guys going into the bottom of the seventh, one of the best things that can happen as the home team is you can have a walk-off win, and we did. The thing I really like about this team is it never quits. The guys never think they are out of it.”
Robinson promptly stole second and advanced to third on a single by Sam Seavey. After Seavey stole second to put runners on second and third, Bridger Viger cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly which also advanced Seavey to third. Brady Robitaille tied the game with a single and got into scoring position with a stolen base. Ryon Allen drove in the winning run with a double down the right-field line.
Freshman Logan Ramsey, who threw one pitch to get out of a sixth-inning jam and then needed 10 to set the Bobcats down in the seventh, picked up his first varsity win.
On the softball diamond, the Eagles scored early and often.
“We played well,” said Coach Chris Kroski. “We saw two very good pitchers our first two games. Seeing the Plymouth girl, who didn’t throw as hard required a little adjusting but by the second time up our timing was much better. I think everyone got a hit and we had four girls with multiple hits.”
Ashley Glaze, Izzy Higgins and Allie Hussey each had doubles in the win.
Catherine Chick pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, and Higgins tossed the final 2 1/3 to close out the win.
Both Kennett teams are scheduled to travel to Milford on Wednesday for 4:30 p.m. games. The softball team is slated to travel to Fryeburg Academy on Thursday (4 p.m.), and both the baseball and softball squads are scheduled to host Souhegan on Friday at 4 p.m.
“It’s a big week for us,” said Kroski. “I’d like to take two out of these next three. We’re certainly capable. The girls are getting it little by little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.