FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team saw its six-game win streak come to an end on Jan. 27, but it took a yeoman’s effort to top the Ice Cats. The Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester Kings outshot the Ice Cats 40-12 in a 1-0 win at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine.
The Ice Cats rebounded nicely with a 4-3 victory over MTA/Lisbon/Morse (5-6) last Friday at home but were on the wrong end of a 4-3 overtime scoreline against South Portland (8-3) on Monday night at home.
The Kings (4-3-1 in Class B) got a first-period Reese Collins goal and made that stand up behind solid defensive play, while Vincent Lupardo stopped all 12 shots he faced to get the win.
FA/LR/OH got a strong performance between the pipes from Nathan Metcalf who stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced.
The Ice Cats have been in more than their share of nail biters and have emerged victorious in most of those contests. All but one game this winter has been decided by two goals or less. All three losses have been by just a goal.
Last Friday, against the MTA/Lisbon/Morse Eagles, fans were treated to a barnburner with the teams combining for 82 shots. The Eagles held a slim advantage over the Ice Cats 42-40.
The Ice Cats took a 2-1 lead after the first period and each team scored once in each of the final two periods. Owen Galligan had a pair of goals in the win, while Kadan Neureuther and Jacob Lemery also lit the lamp for the Cats. Caleb Micklon had two assists, while Lemery, Wyatt Knightly, Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts had one.
Senior Noah Grant got the win in goal, making 39 saves on the night.
Grant stood tall again on Monday in a tough overtime loss to South Portland at Bridgton Arena. The visitors outshot the Ice Cats 58-25, but Grant did his best to keep his teammates in the contest, including stopping six shots in OT.
South Portland led 2-1 after the first period and carried a 3-1 advantage into the third frame, but the resilient Ice Cats battled back late to knot the game and force sudden death.
Galligan had two goals on the night while Peyton McMurtray added the other. Brady Heath, Brenan Ellis and Matt Aker picked up assists.
Teammates Galligan and Micklon currently sit one-two in scoring in Class A. Galligan has 23 points on 17 goals and six assists, while Micklon had 12 assists and nine goals for 21 points (tied with Scarborough’s Sam Rumelhart, 14 goals and seven assists).
Current Class A standings as of Tuesday had Edward Little (11-0) on top with 22 points (55 goals for, 8 against); Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (9-3), 18 points (46 goals, 33 against); South Portland (8-3), 16 points (47 goals, 22 against); Scarborough (8-4) 16 points (46 goals, 38 against); Thornton Academy (6-2), 12 points (28 goals, 14 against); Falmouth (5-6-1), 11 points (38 goals, 39 against); Bangor (5-2), 10 points (19 goals, 12 against); Lewiston (5-5), 10 points (36 goals, 31 against); MTA/Lisbon/Morse (5-6), 10 points (25 goals, 46 against); Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (4-5-1), 9 points (29 goals, 25 against); MNTS Knighthawks (4-7-1), 9 points (27 goals, 36 against); Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (2-8), 4 points (23 goals, 43 against) St. Dominic (1-13), 2 points (34 goals, 85 against); and Portland/Deering (0-7), 0 points (12 goals, 40 against).
Coach Wayne Neiman’s troops are scheduled back in action on Saturday, on the road against MNTS Knighthawks at the Dover Arena in Dover at 5:30 p.m.
