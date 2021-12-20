CONWAY — Nick Houghton-LaClair was held scoreless for the first 31 minutes and 48 seconds against Laconia in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday. All of a sudden, like a microwave, he heated up and scored, including a bucket at the buzzer to give the Kennett High boys’ basketball team a thrilling 52-51 victory over the stunned Sachems.
The Eagles went 1-2 last week, falling 47-27 at home to Milford (2-2) on Dec. 13; beat Laconia (1-2) 52-51 at home on Wednesday; and fell 47-43 on the road at Lebanon (3-1) on Friday.
Kennett is 2-2 on the young season in Division II.
The Eagles trailed by six points with 2 minutes to play against Laconia. Houghton-LaClair had been held in check all night by the Sachems, but with 12 seconds to play, he hit a three-pointer to give the hometown flock a 50-49 lead.
Laconia was able to regain the lead with 2.8 seconds to play on a basket and felt its 51-50 lead would insure it left town with a win.
The speedy Houghton-LaClair had other ideas tickling the twine as time expired on a floater to give the Eagles the win.
“It was pretty wild,” said Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach. “These guys just never give up.”
Junior Ben Dougherty led the Eagles with a career-high 17 points while having another strong night in the rebounding department. Spencer Ballou and Isaiah Mojica both had seven points; Alex Clark had six; Houghton-LaClair, Evan Koroski and Grady Livingston each had five.
KHS had a rough shooting night against Milford. The Eagles had trouble with Milford’s 3-2 zone, fell behind 7-0 and never really found any rhythm offensively.
“We came out kind of flat and we couldn’t figure out their zone,” said Loynd. “We were able to work on that on Tuesday and did a much better job against Laconia’s zone. We were able to do some things that we couldn’t two nights earlier.”
He added: “That’s the thing about this season, we’ve already played four games and only had nine practices. In the past, we would have had 12 practices before our first game. We’re being asked to do things on the fly this season.”
The Spartans led 10-6 after the opening quarter and 15-9 at halftime.
Milford outscored Kennett 21-7 in the third period to lead 36-16 heading in the final quarter.
Houghton-LaClair led the Eagles with 10 points; Clark added six; Mojica, four; Livingston, three; Shane Fay, two; and Dougherty and Koroski had one each.
At Lebanon, it was a see-saw contest. The Raiders led by as many as 10 in the second quarter and went to the locker room at the break in front by seven, but Kennett had a terrific third quarter to take the lead.
“We had the best quarter of Kennett basketball in quite a while,” Loynd said. “We outscored them 21-11 in the quarter.”
KHS actually led by five with 1:18 to play, but the Raiders stormed back to get the win.
“We had a couple of unfortunate turnovers that cost us,” Loynd said. “I said to the team afterward, this shows us that we’ll probably have 10 games like this because of the parity around the league.”
He added: “We’re still learning and playing hard. We know we need to improve on our ball security and protecting a lead.”
Houghton-LaClair paced the Eagles with 15 points while Livingston added 12; Mojica, seven; Clark, five; Koroski, two; and Ballou, one.
Kennett was on the road in Concord against Pembroke Academy (4-0) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Berlin (0-3 in Division III) on Wednesday (6:30) in their final game before the holiday break.
