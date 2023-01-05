CONWAY — With a record number of boys out for the Kennett High hockey team and coming off an Elite Eight performance, there’s good reason to be optimistic about the Eagles this winter. Coach Michael Lane says the team has a lot of potential but needs to continue to work to improve every day the hometown flock takes to the ice.
The Eagles are 2-2 in Division III play following a 6-5 thrilling home win over Kingswood at Ham Arena on Wednesday night, and are coming off their first holiday tournament title since 2017 when they went 3-0 last week.
This is the 24th season of recognized hockey at Kennett High.
KHS is an incredible 200-84-10 in Lane's first 15 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette working with the defense and Mike Deyak with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti working with the forwards and has fellow alumnus and former coach Todd Frechette returning to the program this winter as a special assistant.
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 24 boys out for the team (up from a record 23 last winter), including 18 underclassmen.
Last winter, the Eagles went 5-12-2 but managed to secure the ninth and final playoff seed. The boys from Conway went on the road to play No. 8 Sanborn-Epping in the lone preliminary round game in the Division III tournament. KHS won 1-0 at the Dover Ice Arena on Jack Robinson's goal.
That set up a meeting with No. 1 seed Berlin-Gotham in the Elite Eight. Berlin-Gorham scored goals in all three periods to top longtime rival Kennett 3-1 at Notre Dame Arena. The Mountaineers went on to win a third straight title.
KHS lost just one senior to graduation in team captain Colby Olivier, who was a stalwart defender on the blue line for four years.
Members of this year’s team include seniors; Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; juniors Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; sophomores Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Sebastian Huot, Aiden Lane and Brady Parsons.
Lane envisions team defense as a strength of this year’s teams.
“I’m really happy with our defensive core,” he said. “We’ve got a junior (Murphy) and five sophomores (Hussey, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Wiggin and Witchley) along with two goalies – a junior (Moore) and a sophomore (Smith). We’ll make some mistakes but I think this group can be a real strength for us.”
He added: “We carved out a lot more one-on-one time for Coach Deyak to work with our goalies. He’s seen significant improvement and they’re only going to continue to grow.”
The Eagles plan to skate at least three lines and that depth should pay off in the third period. One thing Lane hopes his troops will improve on is putting the puck in the back of the net.
“Finishing is something that we’ve got to improve on,” he said. “We’ve got to go to the front of the net and be ready to bang in some rebounds. We’ve played nine periods of hockey in the preseason and scored six goals. We know we need to do a better job.”
At the moment, the Eagles have an all-senior line with Keefe centering between Robinson and Seavey, while sophomores Fusco and Vargus flank Deyak on the second line; Laughland centers a line with Shaw and Proulx ad have been “forechecking well,” according to Lane; Parsons, Lane and Glackin are on another line as are Clifford, Tate and MacPherson with Hout also in the mix.
The goal remains the same for the Eagles, keep getting better and be playing their best hockey at the end of the season. Get into the playoffs and then take things one game at a time.
“Division III is going to be super competitive,” Lane. “Every game is going to be a battle. There really are no easy games on the schedule. We need to be ready to compete every day. I think there are going to be a couple of really good teams who don’t make the playoffs.”
One key thing this winter is the Eagles will play a 13-game junior varsity schedule.
“That’s big,” said Lane. “The more we can get our young players on the ice, the better. Everyone is going to get a lot of ice time.”
Kennett fell 2-0 in its opener, losing to three-time defending champs Berlin-Gorham at Ham Arena on Dec. 14. The Eagles followed that up with a 4-0 road victory over Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal at Campion Arena in Lebanon on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Belmont-Gilford beat KHS 3-2 in overtime at Laconia Arena.
“It was a tough loss on the road,” said Lane, “but I thought there were a lot of positives that we can take away. Berlin-Gorham and Belmont-Gilford are a combined 8-0 and are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the division. We don’t just want to play with them, we want to beat them.”
The Eagles went a perfect 3-0 over three days during the Christmas holiday break (Dec. 26-28), including topping the Green Wave of Dover 2-1 in the title game, to win the ninth annual Peter Hall Tournament at the Ham Arena on Dec. 28 before a large crowd. The last time the Eagles hoisted the tournament trophy was in 2017 when they beat Dover 4-2.
“It was a really good hockey game before a great crowd,” Lane said. “It was a great tournament with three days of great hockey. It was a terrific way to end things for our guys. A 2-1 championship game in a packed building, you couldn’t ask for anything more. It was an exciting game to watch.”
Kennett’s road to the title was not an easy one. The Eagles defeated two-time defending tournament champs Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 4-3 in a barnburner on Monday. Next, they beat Western Maine (a cooperative team from Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills) 5-3 to get to the finals.
“We always talk about the season getting started after Christmas,” Lane said. “We are certainly trending in the right direction, and not because we won the tournament. We beat two very good Division II teams (Dover and Somerswoth-Coe-Brown), and challenged ourselves by playing really good squads, which is only going to make us a better squad down the road.”
Seavey, who scored back-to-back hat tricks in Kennett’s first two games, was chosen as the tournament’s MVP.
Seavey also garnered all-tournament honors along with Berlin-Gorham forward Michael Cote Jr., Dover forward Jacob Lapierre; Kennett defensemen Hussey and Murphy; and Dover goalie Brett Davis, who held opponents to just five goals over three games.
Kennett is scheduled to close out the week with a trip to Conway Arena in Nashua to play Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (2-1) on Saturday at 3:40 p.m.
