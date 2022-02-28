CONWAY — The youngest team to take to the ice in the program’s history — with a whopping 15 freshmen — has kept Kennett High’s streak of never missing the playoffs alive.
The Eagles went 4-12-2 this winter and played half of its season in the last two weeks, but it was good enough to secure the ninth and final spot in the Division III playoffs. Kennett is scheduled to travel to Dover Arena on Wednesday (5 p.m.) to play No. 8 Sanborn-Epping in the lone preliminary round tournament game.
“We kind of moonwalked and backed into the ninth spot, but we’ll take it,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said jokingly Monday by phone. “I’m happy for this group. We’ve been competitive all year with the best teams in the division. I’m glad these kids get the opportunity to experience playoff hockey.”
Members of this year’s team include senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
Going into the final week of the season it looked like Kennett might be on track to make the trek to Plymouth State University to play Kearsarge-Plymouth (8-8-2).
“We kind of wanted to play Sanborn-Epping,” Lane said, “because that meant Kearsarge-Plymouth was taking care of business (beating ConVal-Conant 4-1 on Saturday to secure the ninth-seed for KHS).”
Kennett and Sanborn-Epping (8-9) met just once during the regular season. The teams squared off at the Dover Arena on Feb. 15. The host Indians won the game 3-1 with an empty-net goal, while the Eagles had a decided 32-17 shots on goal advantage.
“It was 1-1after the first period and a 2-1 game until the final seconds,” Lane said of the first meeting with the Indians. “We’ve struggled to score goals all season, and that was another game where we didn’t have much puck luck.”
He added: “I expect this to be a low-scoring competitive game. They’ve got a good goalie (junior Colin Dupray). We’re going to have to find a way to score some greasy goals. I think this will be a sandpaper type of game, a lot of grinding on the walls.”
The Eagles closed the book on the regular season on Saturday falling 2-1 to No. 3 seeds Belmont-Gilford (14-4) at the Ham Arena before a good-sized crowd. It was the first game where masks were optional for spectators.
Kennett got off to a terrific start with Austin Silvia scoring his first varsity goal just 19 seconds into the game.
The Eagles made that lead hold up until the second period when the Bulldogs netted the equalizer.
B-G scored the game-winner midway through the third period.
“We’ve thrown a lot at our guys in the last couple of weeks,” Lane said. “They’ve been asked to play more hockey in two weeks than any other team I’ve had. The coaching staff has seen growth. We’re getting better all the time. We lost 4-2 to the No. 2 seeds Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield at their place (Feb. 20); we just lost 2-1 to the No. 3 seeds (Belmont-Gilford); we beat the No. 4 seeds (Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal) 4-2 (at the Ham Arena on Feb. 10; and tied the No. 5 seeds (Pembroke-Campbell) 3-3 at their place (on Feb. 19), so we’ve been all around the top teams and been competitive.”
For the first time in a month, Kennett will have back-to-back practices leading into Wednesday’s playoff game.
“A couple of practices in a row is going be nice,” Lane said. “I honestly cannot remember the last time we had two in a row. That was the hard part of a jam-packed end-of-the-season schedule, we were forced to try to correct mistakes on the fly. I’m not complaining. I’m really glad we were able to play this season.”
The winner of Wednesday’s prelim game will advance to play No. 1 seed and two-time defending champs Berlin-Gorham (17-1) at the famed Notre Dame Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
In other Elite Eight action, No. 3 Belmont-Gilford (14-4) will host No. 6 John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro (9-9) on Saturday at 4 p.m.; No. 2 Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (15-3) hosts No. 7 Kearsarge-Plymouth (8-8-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (12-4-1) hosts No. 5 Pembroke-Campbell (10-7-1) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.
The Division III semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 9, with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester on Saturday, March 12 at 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.