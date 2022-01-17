FRYEBURG — Bragging rights go to the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team after the first of two meetings this winter with arch-rival Lake Region on the hardwood. The Raiders took care of business at the Wadsworth Arena topping the Lakers 65-50 on Tuesday before an enthusiastic crowd.
The win, the second in a row for Fryeburg, lifts the team to 3-5 on the season, while Lake Region, which has dropped four straight, fell to 5-5.
The Raiders came out strong and with energy on Tuesday. They are becoming known as a hustling defensive unit that turns their limiting defense to create offensive opportunities. This is a simple concept in the heads of basketball scholars, but not easy to employ.
Disrupting the offense of a team as talented as Lake Region is no easy task. It takes a total team commitment to have every member committed to pressure and disrupting the opponents offensive plans. In an opponents possession there might be one or two steal-able passes. The defensive team must create these opportunities and capitalize on these opportunities.
Fryeburg used this disruptive plan, which it is becoming known to implement, and it worked on a frustrated group of boys from Naples, Maine. The Raiders had Bobby Hallam out front and Will Hallam in the back of defense and the Hallam brothers proved too much of an obstacle for the Lakers to overcome. Will finished with 22 points, while Bobby netted 19.
The Lakers’ defensive plan was to face guard Fryeburg’s Gunnar Saunders and take him out of the offense, but Saunders has the ability to beat you many different ways. He seized the opportunity to penetrate off the dribble and pass off to teammates for scoring opportunities. Liam Quinn added nine points in the win, while Jordan Zerner contributed five on the night.
The Raiders remained up nine at the break, and cruised through the second half with the Laker offense skipping out of rhythym unable to make a run at the high-flying Raiders. Fryeburg got some great minutes from Roy Mugabe, Bryce Richardson and Geri Daiu in the total team victory according to Coach Daniel Thomas.
Fryeburg is scheduled back in action next Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) with a contest at Poland. The Knights are 4-4 on the winter.
Poland topped (3-6) Traip Academy 61-48 on Monday night.
