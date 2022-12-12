CUMBERLAND, Maine — The reining Regional Champion Greely Rangers outscored the Fryeburg Academy girls' basketball team 22-8 in the fourth quarter to break open a game that was tied after three periods to win the season-opener 59-45 on Saturday.
It appeared the Rangers had some early-season jitters in the first quarter as they turned the ball over 11 times. In actuality, it was the Raiders’ smothering hustle defense that was more than Greely could handle. The Raiders used their defense to stimulate scoring opportunities from juniors Mina Milosevic and Sydney Shaw as the girl from Fryeburg sprung out to a 17-12 lead.
It was a game of runs as Greely pulled even midway through the second quarter, but the Raiders, showing discipline and hard work were not intimidated and put together a run of their own to lead 31-26 at halftime.
The halftime break was good for Greely, as the Rangers came out strong in the third frame, especially on the defensive end holding the Raiders to just 6 points, all from the free throw line and knotted the contest at 37-37 with eight minutes to play.
The hosts also started to click on offense, dialing in from distance with three 3-pointers along with a pair of free throws to pull away in the fourth quarter and win the game.
Milosevic led the Raiders in her FA debut with 21 points, including knocking down 13 free throws. Shaw added 12 points, while Jilyan Byrne had eight; Alysa Grawe, three; and Ally Southwick, one.
Greely had thee players scored double figures: Sophia Ippoliti, 20; Asja Kelman, 14; and Grier Wright, 10.
The Raiders played a strong opponent relatively even throughout in an impressive opening game effort. Greely Head Coach Todd Flaherty described the Kristen Stacy-coached team as the best Fryeburg team he has seen in a while.
It can take time for a young team like the Raiders to learn how to finish games off in the fourth quarter, but there is every reason to think this year’s squad will learn that important lesson quickly.
The Raiders are scheduled to host Westbrook on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Wadsworth Arena.
The Blue Blazes dropped their season-opener, falling 75-31 at home to Brunswick on Friday night.
Fryeburg is slated to close out the week with a trip to Freeport, Maine on Friday (6:30 p.m.) to play the Freeport Falcons (0-1). The Falcons fell 39-27 at Gray-New Gloucester on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.