CONWAY — Together at long last.
That’s what members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team are saying after three seniors returned to the flock Sunday after being in a school cohort that had to quarantine for 10 days. The return of Jaelin Cummings, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart will give the Eagles a much different look than the squad that played the first two games last week with Laconia.
KHS fell 39-33 in Laconia on Jan. 11 and then came up short 50-36 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday night.
“We’ve had two very good days of practice,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said Monday afternoon. “The three seniors know the system and are eager to play. Believe me, they’d much rather be playing a game than practicing.”
Kennett, which started a senior along with two sophomores and freshmen, gave the Sachems all they could handle at their place. The girls from Conway had the lead with 3 minutes to play.
“We kind of gave it away at the end,” Meader said. “We were ahead for most of the game. We were up 11 after the first quarter and up 19-7 just before halftime, but we had two lapses and gave up two three-pointers to lead 19-13 at the break. We just couldn’t seem to get that one basket to help us pull away.”
Laconia held Kennett to just four points in the fourth quarter to secure the opening night win.
“We had 26 turnovers, which hurt a lot,” Meader said. “Our first three possessions of the second half, we didn’t get a shot off.”
He added: “The good thing was we were able to get our younger players a ton of experience. It was just good to get out on the court and play. Everyone got in so now the ice has been broken.”
Sydnie Chin led the Eagles with 10 points, followed by Sydney Shaw, eight; Ella Chandler, six; Sam Sidoti, five points, a game-high 17 rebounds; and Kaley Goodhart, three.
Meader said his troops played better on Thursday but just couldn’t get the shots to fall.
“We had a ton of open looks but didn’t get anything to fall,” he said. “We ran the offense much better than the first game.”
Kennett got behind early and never was able to get back on level terms. The Eagles trailed 21-10 at halftime.
KHS went on a 7-0 run (a Hope Elias three-pointer and two Shaw layups, including a highlight film scoop shot) to pull within 40-33 with just over 2 minutes to play. The Sachems responded with a 6-0 run of their own to put the contest out of reach.
Shaw led the Eagles with 13 points; Chin added eight; and Chandler, Catherine Chick, Ellias, Goodhart and Kaylee McLellan all had three points apiece.
Kennett is scheduled to play a home-and-home tilt with Moultonborough Academy on Tuesday and Thursday. The Eagles will host the Panthers at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and play in Moultonborough at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
