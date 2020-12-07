FRYEBURG — Winter high school sports will start a little later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic for student-athletes at Fryeburg Academy.
The state gives weekly designations on the status of the virus in a county with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC.
The Maine Department of Education recommended the following on Friday: “Keep Androscoggin, Somerset and York Counties yellow and add Oxford County to yellow. Each of these counties has a positivity rate in the last two weeks of greater than 4 percent, with Oxford’s rate at 6.1 percent.”
“So from the FA Athletics Department,” Athletic Director Sue Thurston said, “Fryeburg Academy will not be starting skills and drills in person (this) week. Let your coaches make a plan and they may reach out early (this) week.
Thurston shared a release from the Maine Principal’s Association from Nov. 6.
Dec. 7: Level 1: Skills and drills sessions at home, alone or with household members.
Dec. 14: Level 2-3: Practices and competitions (e.g. intra-squad scrimmages) within teams
Jan. 11: Level 4: Competition among teams from the same geographic area
“The start dates of Dec. 7 and Jan. 11 allow for time to pass after holidays when people may be traveling or at gatherings that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the MPA states. “Start dates for Levels 5 and 6 of competition will be determined in January. The Jan. 11 start date for Level 4 competition will also be reviewed in early January based upon the status of the public health situation at that time. This winter sports schedule is similar to that adopted by Vermont and New Hampshire.
“We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with the various stakeholders to provide an opportunity for winter activities to take place in Maine,” said Mike Burnham, executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “We understand the importance that these activities are to the health and well-being of our students, their families, and their communities. The alignment with the Community Sport Guidelines gives all groups a chance to work together to provide programs that are meaningful for the young people in our state. These guidelines will also allow for the sport of volleyball to have an indoor season at some point this winter/spring.”
“We are grateful to the MPA, the Maine School Superintendents Association, and the Maine School Boards Association for their continued collaboration,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “This schedule allows students, their families and school communities to plan for a winter sports season that prioritizes the health and safety of Maine students, school staff and communities.”
“The MSBA Board of Directors supports the plan,” said MSBA Executive Director Steven Bailey. “We understand how important sports are not just to the players but to the school community. Face coverings are the new normal and the best strategy for allowing sports to continue and for keeping schools open, along with allowing no spectators within competitions. While disappointing to both fans and players, it is critical to the success of schools remaining the place where spread does not happen. We need for schools to remain the safe place so that we are able to remain in yellow, heading to green.”
“The MSSA Executive Committee supports the recommendations for moving forward with the winter sports schedule and appreciates the safety precautions of mandatory use of face coverings and that no spectators will be allowed for inside competition,” said Eileen King, Executive Director of the Maine School Superintendents Association. “We also thank the MPA for their strong language mandating the suspension of sports if a county is defined as yellow.”
The Maine Principals’ Association, according to its website, is “a professional association representing Maine’s K-12 principals, assistant principals, and career and technology center directors. The Association dates back to 1921 and focuses its work on promoting the principalship, supporting principals as educational leaders, and promoting and administering interscholastic activities in grades 9-12.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.