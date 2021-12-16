FRYEBURG — The Greely girls’ basketball team came to Fryeburg, Maine, in the first game for both teams and left Fryeburg Academy with a 51-43 victory.
Fryeburg led after the opening quarter 15-14, but the Rangers took over the lead at the break by outscoring the home squad at the half, 28-25.
The two teams traded baskets in the second half with the Raiders able to cut into the lead, but never quite had enough to take the lead. Senior Brooke Emery gave it her all, scoring a team-high 16, while pulling down six rebounds. Sophomore Sidney Shaw scored 10 points in he FA debut with most coming in the second half, while Emily Walker added eight.
The Raiders went 7 -9 from the line in the fourth while trying to erase the deficit and outscored Greely 12-9 in the frame. Coach Billie L’Hereux was proud of her players for never giving up, and fighting right down to the final horn. Optimism is the word to describe this team, as they continue with their season.
